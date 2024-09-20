RX Japan to Showcase Eyewear Innovation as iOFT Becomes Part of FaW TOKYO
Tokyo, Japan, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The International Optical Fair Tokyo (iOFT) takes center stage as an integral part of FaW TOKYO - Fashion World Tokyo, Japan’s largest international fashion trade show with over 1,000 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions and is positioned as a premier event for the fashion industry in Japan, happening from October 15-17 at Tokyo Big Sight.
Organised by RX Japan Ltd., iOFT is set to showcase an array of collections, cutting-edge technologies, and new sourcing partners at Asia’s foremost optical business event. This year’s iOFT is an event for industry insiders and fashion enthusiasts alike, celebrating the future of optics in an inspiring international context.
A highlight of iOFT 2024 is GLOW, a dedicated area featuring selected, highly designed, and sophisticated eyewear from around the globe. This exclusive space provides a unique opportunity to encounter designer eyewear that shines in the global fashion industry. Visitors will meet leading designers from around the world, including Japan, and could explore an impressive array of stylish eyewear accessories and exclusive luxury glasses. It is is where designers’ originality meets a diverse range of buyers, including optical chains, select shops, department stores, and import agents.
iOFT 2024 will offer multitude of specialised zones, each designed to showcase the best in eyewear fashion and innovation. The Fukui Zone highlights Japan Quality from the country's premier production area, renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and cutting-edge innovation. Here, visitors can explore eyewear that exemplifies the artistry and precision of Japanese manufacturing. The International Designers “Tide” presents a collection of stylish and unique eyewear designs from around the globe, setting global trends and offering visitors a chance to discover truly distinctive pieces.
In addition to these, the Japanese Designers Zone, Luxury Zone, and iOFT Sourcing Fair provide a curated selection of the finest eyewear, ranging from high-end luxury pieces to the most innovative designs. These zones cater to diverse tastes and preferences, ensuring that every visitor finds something that captures their interest and meets their business needs.
In the 37th edition of iOFT, attendees can also explore a range of shows, including Brands & Designers Expo, featuring international brands and designers; Made in Japan Export Fair, which highlights Japanese-made fashion products and textiles; Textile Expo, presenting textiles from around the world; Fashion Sourcing Expo, showcasing global factories with advanced technology; Sustainable Fashion Expo, focusing on sustainable fashion; Wellness & Sports Expo, covering wellness, beauty, and sportswear; and Fashion Tech Expo, displaying the latest in fashion technology.
Contact
https://www.fashion-tokyo.jp/autumn/en-gb.html
