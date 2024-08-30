RAIN Group Releases New, On-Demand “Selling to Senior Executives” Online Sales Training Course
Participants learn how to navigate and excel in complex sales situations with senior buyers.
Boston, MA, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- RAIN Group, a global sales training company delivering results through in-person and virtual sales training, coaching, and reinforcement, announced today the launch of Selling to Senior Executives, a new self-paced online sales training course.
The program includes over 45 lessons covering eight distinct modules, assignments and tools, downloadable resources, knowledge checks, and certification.
“This on-demand course is ideal for sales professionals looking to master high-level sales. Participants learn how to create compelling offers that resonate, exceed executives’ hurdle rates, and lead meetings that impress,” shared Erica Schultz, CMO at RAIN Group. “This course is designed to help sellers elevate their approach to inspire confidence, build trust, and succeed with the C-suite.”
RAIN Group’s research found that Top-Performing Sellers compared to the rest are:
1.4X more likely to inspire confidence and succeed with executive-level buyers.
91% more likely to excel at developing enterprise-level relationships.
88% more likely to excel at inspiring buyers to reach out to them for advice and ideas.
Modules in Selling to Senior Executives include:
Principles of Selling to Senior Executives
What Senior Executives Care About
Gaining Access to Senior Executives
Interaction Insight for Senior Executives
Inspiring Buyer Action and Change
Developing Executive-Level Presence
Preparing for Sales Meetings with Senior Executives
Leading an Executive-Level Sales Meeting
Participants can go through the program for $199/month.
About RAIN Group
Founded in 2002, RAIN Group is a Top Sales Training Company that delivers award-winning results through training, coaching, and reinforcement. The firm has helped hundreds of thousands of salespeople, managers, and professionals in more than 75 countries significantly increase their sales results. Headquartered in the greater Boston area, office locations include Bogotá, Geneva, Johannesburg, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Santiago, São Paulo, Seoul, Sydney, and Toronto.
