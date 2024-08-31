Discovery Hospitality Corporation, Crowned as the Leading Hospitality Brand in the Philippines
Discovery Hospitality Corporation (DHC) proudly added three more awards to its collection after receiving three recognitions at the World Business Outlook Awards held at the Marriott Marquis in Bangkok, Thailand.
Pasig City, Philippines, August 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The World Business Outlook Awards is a prestigious event led by Singapore-based global media publication, World Business Outlook, featuring industry business updates and providing a global voice and perspective to open conversations that are game-changers. To continue its mission of delivering information with legitimacy standards, this award-giving event recognizes excellence in different industries, applauding both individuals and organizations for their remarkable performance and innovative contributions. These awards highlight top-tier business professionals and industry leaders across the globe.
This event acknowledged the outstanding achievements of DHC as the "Leading Hospitality Brand in the Philippines." Additionally, Ms. Blessy Townes, Vice President and Head of Digital Marketing and Branding, was honored as "Hospitality Digital Marketing Leader of the Year in the APAC region." And with heartfelt delight, Mr. Jose Parreño, Jr., Chief Operating Officer of Discovery Hospitality Corporation, was presented with the esteemed title of "COO of the Year in the Hospitality Sector of the Philippines,"
Discovery Hospitality Corporation is a proud homegrown brand managing the Philippines' best-loved resorts - Discovery Shores Boracay and Club Paradise Palawan, also known as Discovery Boracay and Discovery Coron respectively. DHC also oversees the management of Discovery Suites and Discovery Primea, two of the Philippines' most iconic hotels, each celebrated for offering unparalleled experiences in the heart of the city. It opened two new properties: Manami Resort under its new brand called Signature Collection, and Discovery Samal, the first property to highlight the rebranded Discovery Resorts. From purely heading and operating these properties, DHC has trailblazed and expanded its horizons to more than just focusing on its own but also sharing its expertise from decades of experience to provide allied and shared services and property management with other businesses, all while continuing to lead its legacy onwards and upwards.
For Parreño, each award attributed to DHC serves as a reaffirmation of Discovery's goal of achieving excellence. “We take pride in the continuous recognition from prestigious award-giving bodies such as The World Business Outlook. These accolades not only inspire us but also serve as a reminder to consistently raise the standards in the hospitality field. Through continuous innovation, our aim is always to provide 'Service That’s All Heart' to each and every guest," added Parreño.
To DHC’s management team, these awards reflect their collective passion and dedication, as well as the exceptional leadership of Parreño and Townes. Every recognition, according to Parreño, “reflects the success of Discovery’s efforts and the unforgettable experience we impart on our guests.”
“Over the years, the definition of luxury travel hasn't been merely a destination, but now the shift has moved into creating memorable and authentic experiences. By valuing each guest, we ensure they relish every moment of their stay with us, which in turn produces unparalleled service,” Parreño concluded.
Discovery Hospitality Corporation continues to solidify its brand love and remarkable connections to its guests, business partners, and internal stakeholders. It strives to deliver authentic experiences that are true to the locale and build hotel brands that inspire the modern traveler, underpinned by genuine Filipino warmth.
Interested organizations may contact DHC’s Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Operations, Lynette Ermac, at lynette.ermac@discoveryhospitality.com
For more information, contact:
Cola Nievera
Associate Director for Branding and Communications
cola.nievera@discoveryhospitality.com
+63 2 7719 6911
The Management Company
Discovery Hospitality Corporation
Discovery Hospitality Corporation (DHC) is a proudly home-grown Filipino hospitality group, managing the Philippines’ best-loved brands - Discovery Resorts, Primea, Discovery Suites, Kip&Kin, and Signature Collection. It has emerged as a pioneer in the Philippine hospitality industry – owning and operating a diverse and vibrant collection of properties in the Philippines’ most celebrated destinations. Confident in the growing Filipino hospitality industry, the group leverages its brand equity and trust for further growth in hotel management and expansion. Driven by its purpose to care for its stakeholders, DHC strives to deliver authentic experiences that are true to the locale and build hotel brands that inspire the modern traveler, underpinned by genuine Filipino warmth. For more information, visit www.discoveryhotels-resorts.com.
Reeana Cata-al
+63 2 7719 6911
https://www.discoveryhotels-resorts.com/
