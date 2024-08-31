Grab The Axe Welcomes Andrew Luckett Jr. to Business Advisory Board | Cybersecurity & Marketing Expertise

Grab The Axe (GTA) proudly welcomes Andrew Luckett Jr. to its Business Advisory Board, effective August 1, 2024. Andrew brings extensive marketing expertise and leadership to further enhance GTA’s growth and industry influence. His innovative use of generative AI tools has transformed content creation, aligning with GTA’s mission to provide cutting-edge security solutions.