Diverse Chambers Coalition of Philadelphia Endorses City's Streetery Program Recommendations
Philadelphia, PA, September 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Diverse Chambers Coalition of Philadelphia (DCC), representing the city's African American, Asian American, Hispanic, and LGBTQ+ businesses announces its strong support for the City of Philadelphia Controller’s recent recommendations to enhance the Streetery program. This initiative, which became an essential part of the city’s dining culture and a lifeline to small businesses throughout the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, has provided crucial economic support to local businesses.
As it now stands, the Streetery regulations are more complicated and less equitable than in similarly situated cities. Notably, the current regulations are also replete with hurdles and confusion such that the City of Philadelphia could be losing out on tax revenue while costing our businesses millions.
The City of Philadelphia Controller's recommendations include several key improvements aimed at making the Streetery program more accessible, sustainable, and inclusive. These changes involve:
1. Streamlining the Application Process: Simplifying the steps for businesses to apply for Streetery permits, making it easier for small businesses to participate.
2. Reducing Fees: Lowering costs associated with obtaining permits, which will particularly benefit minority-owned businesses and small enterprises.
3. Clarifying Construction Guidelines: Providing clear and consistent standards for Streetery structures, ensuring safety, accessibility, and aesthetic harmony with the city’s diverse neighborhoods.
These enhancements are designed to remove barriers that have historically disadvantaged diverse-owned businesses, ensuring that all entrepreneurs have a fair opportunity to benefit from outdoor dining spaces. The proposed improvements—especially the streamlined application process and reduced fees—will significantly benefit small businesses and restaurants, including those owned by minorities, immigrants, and other marginalized communities.
“By simplifying regulations and reducing barriers to entry for establishing a Streetery, Philadelphia has the opportunity to allow small businesses to thrive, to collect additional tax revenue for City services, and to create a cosmopolitan and inclusive dining scene which would benefit customers, business owners, and all those who benefit by making Philadelphia a destination for hospitality. Our hope as a coalition is that these recommendations can help our businesses reasonably participate in a program that could provide easy wins for everyone involved,” said Zach Wilcha, CEO of the Independence Business Alliance, Greater Philadelphia’s LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce.
Dr. Khine Arthur, President and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Asian American Chamber of Commerce added, “We have many small Asian-owned restaurants that will benefit from having outdoor seating through a Streetery program that’s easy to navigate and cost effective. From what we have learned from our members, the current requirements are economically high, and the process is confusing. If the City makes it easier for small businesses to take advantage of the program, like by publishing a guide in various foreign languages, it would incentivize our businesses to continue doing business in Philadelphia.”
The Diverse Chambers Coalition of Philadelphia has long been an advocate for equitable opportunities within the city’s business landscape. By bringing together various diverse chambers the DCC strives to amplify the voices of Philadelphia’s diverse business owners and push for policies that promote inclusivity and economic growth.
The DCC is committed to working closely with the City of Philadelphia to encourage that these recommendations are implemented effectively, and that they deliver tangible benefits to the city’s diverse-owned businesses. The coalition will continue to advocate for policies that support the equitable growth of all businesses, ensuring that Philadelphia remains a city where diversity is celebrated, and all entrepreneurs have the opportunity to thrive.
About the Diverse Chambers Coalition of Philadelphia:
The Diverse Chambers Coalition of Greater Philadelphia (DCCPHL) is comprised of the African American Chamber of Commerce for PA, NJ, and DE, the Asian American Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Independence Business Alliance – Greater Philadelphia’s LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce. The purpose of our partnership is to work collectively, as a community, to meet the unique challenges diverse business enterprises face when they engage with our local economy. With the goal of economic uplift for and within the diverse minority business community, we will speak with a united voice on issues where we unanimously align.
For more information, please contact:
Dr. Khine Arthur
President & CEO, Greater Philadelphia Asian American Chamber of Commerce
aaccgp@asianchamberphila.org
Regina A. Hairston
President & CEO, African American Chamber of Commerce for PA, NJ, and DE
info@aachamber.org
Jennifer Rodriguez
President & CEO, Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
info@philahispanicchamber.org
Zach Wilcha
CEO, Independence Business Alliance
iba@thinkiba.com
As it now stands, the Streetery regulations are more complicated and less equitable than in similarly situated cities. Notably, the current regulations are also replete with hurdles and confusion such that the City of Philadelphia could be losing out on tax revenue while costing our businesses millions.
The City of Philadelphia Controller's recommendations include several key improvements aimed at making the Streetery program more accessible, sustainable, and inclusive. These changes involve:
1. Streamlining the Application Process: Simplifying the steps for businesses to apply for Streetery permits, making it easier for small businesses to participate.
2. Reducing Fees: Lowering costs associated with obtaining permits, which will particularly benefit minority-owned businesses and small enterprises.
3. Clarifying Construction Guidelines: Providing clear and consistent standards for Streetery structures, ensuring safety, accessibility, and aesthetic harmony with the city’s diverse neighborhoods.
These enhancements are designed to remove barriers that have historically disadvantaged diverse-owned businesses, ensuring that all entrepreneurs have a fair opportunity to benefit from outdoor dining spaces. The proposed improvements—especially the streamlined application process and reduced fees—will significantly benefit small businesses and restaurants, including those owned by minorities, immigrants, and other marginalized communities.
“By simplifying regulations and reducing barriers to entry for establishing a Streetery, Philadelphia has the opportunity to allow small businesses to thrive, to collect additional tax revenue for City services, and to create a cosmopolitan and inclusive dining scene which would benefit customers, business owners, and all those who benefit by making Philadelphia a destination for hospitality. Our hope as a coalition is that these recommendations can help our businesses reasonably participate in a program that could provide easy wins for everyone involved,” said Zach Wilcha, CEO of the Independence Business Alliance, Greater Philadelphia’s LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce.
Dr. Khine Arthur, President and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Asian American Chamber of Commerce added, “We have many small Asian-owned restaurants that will benefit from having outdoor seating through a Streetery program that’s easy to navigate and cost effective. From what we have learned from our members, the current requirements are economically high, and the process is confusing. If the City makes it easier for small businesses to take advantage of the program, like by publishing a guide in various foreign languages, it would incentivize our businesses to continue doing business in Philadelphia.”
The Diverse Chambers Coalition of Philadelphia has long been an advocate for equitable opportunities within the city’s business landscape. By bringing together various diverse chambers the DCC strives to amplify the voices of Philadelphia’s diverse business owners and push for policies that promote inclusivity and economic growth.
The DCC is committed to working closely with the City of Philadelphia to encourage that these recommendations are implemented effectively, and that they deliver tangible benefits to the city’s diverse-owned businesses. The coalition will continue to advocate for policies that support the equitable growth of all businesses, ensuring that Philadelphia remains a city where diversity is celebrated, and all entrepreneurs have the opportunity to thrive.
About the Diverse Chambers Coalition of Philadelphia:
The Diverse Chambers Coalition of Greater Philadelphia (DCCPHL) is comprised of the African American Chamber of Commerce for PA, NJ, and DE, the Asian American Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Independence Business Alliance – Greater Philadelphia’s LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce. The purpose of our partnership is to work collectively, as a community, to meet the unique challenges diverse business enterprises face when they engage with our local economy. With the goal of economic uplift for and within the diverse minority business community, we will speak with a united voice on issues where we unanimously align.
For more information, please contact:
Dr. Khine Arthur
President & CEO, Greater Philadelphia Asian American Chamber of Commerce
aaccgp@asianchamberphila.org
Regina A. Hairston
President & CEO, African American Chamber of Commerce for PA, NJ, and DE
info@aachamber.org
Jennifer Rodriguez
President & CEO, Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
info@philahispanicchamber.org
Zach Wilcha
CEO, Independence Business Alliance
iba@thinkiba.com
Contact
Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of CommerceContact
Maria Cristina Rios
484-463-7661
www.philahispanicchamber.org
Maria Cristina Rios
484-463-7661
www.philahispanicchamber.org
Categories