The Gateway Family YMCA Celebrates Belonging During Welcoming Week
Welcoming Week Celebration takes place at the YMCA September 13-22.
Union, NJ, September 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Gateway Family YMCA will join Welcoming America, other organizations and YMCAs across the country to celebrate Welcoming Week, September 13-22. Each year, Welcoming Week elevates the growing movement of communities that fully embrace new Americans and their contributions to the social fabric of our country.
This week-long celebration is an opportunity for neighbors – both immigrants and US-born residents – to get to know one another and celebrate what unites us as a community. At The Gateway Family YMCA, the community is invited to visit the YMCA Open House with details and schedules available at www.tgfymca.org/events including fun family programs, social events for all ages, a Community Health Fair with vaccination information, Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring and programs open to the community. In addition, the Y will be celebrating with themed events for program participants in Child Care, YMCA Residential Housing, Aquatics, Group Exercise and WISE Community Services programs.
“At The Gateway Family YMCA, we truly believe that belonging begins with us and that our community is stronger when everyone feels welcome and collaborates for the common good,” said Melynda A. Disla, President/CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We are proud to participate in Welcoming Week, showcasing how people from all backgrounds come together in communities both large and small to build stronger connections. This is a time to celebrate the shared values that unite us as neighbors, parents and colleagues, making our community more welcoming to all.”
In addition to a YMCA Open House for all September 13-22, The Gateway Family YMCA is offering a Membership Special with $0 Joiner Fee. Individuals and families are invited to tour and join at any YMCA branch in Elizabeth, Rahway and Union, and can join online at www.tgfymca.org/join-the-Y with code WEL4 during Welcoming Week.
The Gateway Family YMCA, along with Shaping Eastern Union County, Shaping Elizabeth, Shaping Rahway and Shaping Union, celebrate Welcoming Week with the local communities each year, as part of a commitment to the mission of serving all. Every day, The Gateway Family YMCA offers a complimentary Community Membership for access to select programs and events for every member of the community focused on chronic disease prevention and social opportunities for seniors and families.
Welcoming Week is an annual campaign and celebration to showcase the movement of communities striving to be more welcoming places for all, including immigrants. Launched in 2012 by Welcoming America and its members, Welcoming Week provides individuals and communities the opportunity to proclaim welcoming values through events and local initiatives that foster mutual understanding between immigrants and non-immigrants, as well as deeper belonging for all.
The Gateway Family YMCA is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. Working locally, the Y focuses on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y ensure that all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.
For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA or Welcoming Week, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch 732-388-0057 or Wellness Center Branch 908-349-9622.
This week-long celebration is an opportunity for neighbors – both immigrants and US-born residents – to get to know one another and celebrate what unites us as a community. At The Gateway Family YMCA, the community is invited to visit the YMCA Open House with details and schedules available at www.tgfymca.org/events including fun family programs, social events for all ages, a Community Health Fair with vaccination information, Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring and programs open to the community. In addition, the Y will be celebrating with themed events for program participants in Child Care, YMCA Residential Housing, Aquatics, Group Exercise and WISE Community Services programs.
“At The Gateway Family YMCA, we truly believe that belonging begins with us and that our community is stronger when everyone feels welcome and collaborates for the common good,” said Melynda A. Disla, President/CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We are proud to participate in Welcoming Week, showcasing how people from all backgrounds come together in communities both large and small to build stronger connections. This is a time to celebrate the shared values that unite us as neighbors, parents and colleagues, making our community more welcoming to all.”
In addition to a YMCA Open House for all September 13-22, The Gateway Family YMCA is offering a Membership Special with $0 Joiner Fee. Individuals and families are invited to tour and join at any YMCA branch in Elizabeth, Rahway and Union, and can join online at www.tgfymca.org/join-the-Y with code WEL4 during Welcoming Week.
The Gateway Family YMCA, along with Shaping Eastern Union County, Shaping Elizabeth, Shaping Rahway and Shaping Union, celebrate Welcoming Week with the local communities each year, as part of a commitment to the mission of serving all. Every day, The Gateway Family YMCA offers a complimentary Community Membership for access to select programs and events for every member of the community focused on chronic disease prevention and social opportunities for seniors and families.
Welcoming Week is an annual campaign and celebration to showcase the movement of communities striving to be more welcoming places for all, including immigrants. Launched in 2012 by Welcoming America and its members, Welcoming Week provides individuals and communities the opportunity to proclaim welcoming values through events and local initiatives that foster mutual understanding between immigrants and non-immigrants, as well as deeper belonging for all.
The Gateway Family YMCA is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. Working locally, the Y focuses on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y ensure that all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.
For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA or Welcoming Week, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch 732-388-0057 or Wellness Center Branch 908-349-9622.
Contact
The Gateway Family YMCAContact
Colleen Clayton
908-249-4811
www.tgfymca.org
Colleen Clayton
908-249-4811
www.tgfymca.org
Categories