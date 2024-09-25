Popular German Self-Healing Modality Coming to US
Miami, FL, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cell Reactive Training (CRT) is a science-based non-invasive strength and balance training program that has been developed in Germany since 1999. Used for both humans and animals, CRT works at the cellular level to help people achieve more vitality in everyday life, at leisure, and during sports training. With over 1,500 practitioners and thousands of satisfied clients in Europe, CRT USA is looking for similar success in the United States. It also helps with pets for well-being.
Supported by a team from Germany, a locally certified CRT practitioner, Annemarie Fraenkel Diaz, will be making presentations throughout Southern Florida in September, with the team continuing west to California in October. This is a unique opportunity to be one of the first in the area to realize the amazing benefits of this modality. CRT USA will also looking for practitioners willing to learn this modality and help a large segment of the population in the US.
How does it work? Millions of cells must work together for our bodies to function, whether through movement, perception or our organ and nerve functions. The better the cells work together, the stronger and freer the respective function of the cells are. If cells are overwhelmed by a mechanical shock (e.g. an accident), a chemical shock (e.g. poisoning) or an emotional shock (e.g. a traumatic experience), their function can be blocked, which translates into a loss of performance. When we notice that one of our body's functions is no longer working properly, Cell-Re-Active Training enables our cells to recognize their blockages and resolve them using their natural regenerative processes.
For further information please visit the website www.crt4usa.com, or feel free to contact Ms. Diaz at cellreactivetraining@gmail.com.
Supported by a team from Germany, a locally certified CRT practitioner, Annemarie Fraenkel Diaz, will be making presentations throughout Southern Florida in September, with the team continuing west to California in October. This is a unique opportunity to be one of the first in the area to realize the amazing benefits of this modality. CRT USA will also looking for practitioners willing to learn this modality and help a large segment of the population in the US.
How does it work? Millions of cells must work together for our bodies to function, whether through movement, perception or our organ and nerve functions. The better the cells work together, the stronger and freer the respective function of the cells are. If cells are overwhelmed by a mechanical shock (e.g. an accident), a chemical shock (e.g. poisoning) or an emotional shock (e.g. a traumatic experience), their function can be blocked, which translates into a loss of performance. When we notice that one of our body's functions is no longer working properly, Cell-Re-Active Training enables our cells to recognize their blockages and resolve them using their natural regenerative processes.
For further information please visit the website www.crt4usa.com, or feel free to contact Ms. Diaz at cellreactivetraining@gmail.com.
Contact
Cell Reactive Training - USAContact
Michael Staudte
312-919-6189
crt4usa.com
Michael Staudte
312-919-6189
crt4usa.com
Categories