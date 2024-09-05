Paige Otos, CPA Joins Lanigan Ryan
Gaithersburg, MD, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lanigan Ryan is pleased to announce the addition of Paige Otos, CPA, as a new manager in our growing tax department.
Paige brings over two decades of experience in tax planning, consulting, tax compliance, and auditing. Her journey in accounting began in high school, which sparked a passion that has since evolved into a career managing complex tax returns, advising on multi-state taxation, and leading teams to deliver strategic tax solutions. Her auditing background further enhances her ability to meet clients' needs effectively.
"We are excited and look forward to working with Paige Otos," said Partner Chris Mathews, CPA. "Her significant experience, collaborative nature, and passion to determine high level solutions and outcomes for our clients make her a perfect fit for the Lanigan Ryan culture."
Paige's expertise spans multiple industries, including biotech, distribution, and professional services, equipping her to handle a diverse range of client needs. At Lanigan Ryan, Paige is committed to aligning detailed tax management with overarching business goals, providing clients with clear, actionable insights. She is poised to continue her commitment to helping clients and helping Lanigan Ryan continue to deliver proactive, personalized financial solutions.
This new hire highlights Lanigan Ryan’s continued growth and commitment to adding talent and experience to our team. As we expand, we remain focused on hiring the best professionals to ensure we continue to deliver first-class service to our clients.
About Lanigan Ryan
Lanigan Ryan is an accounting and consulting firm committed to delivering customized solutions, held to the highest standard of excellence, for privately held businesses. Services we offer include audit and assurance services, business consulting, business and nonprofit tax, succession planning, outsourced accounting, and growth and development strategies.
Contact
Lanigan Ryan, P.C.Contact
Onesimus Asante
301-258-8900
https://laniganryan.com
