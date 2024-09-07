Two Medicare Insurance Toolkits Made Available by Association
Los Angeles, CA, September 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Insurance agents seeking new Medicare prospects for 2025 can access two new toolkits made available by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.
"AEP is the most competitive time of the year and competition for prospects is intense," explains Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare insurance advocacy organization. "Local insurance agents cannot compete with the hundreds of millions spent by mega players. But they can achieve results doing what the big companies overlook."
The two toolkits provide agents with resources to help them generate social media awareness as well as exposure via local newspapers.
Slome, the Medicare marketing professional, notes that millions of seniors still read local newspapers. "There are many local daily newspapers and a huge number of weekly and community publications," notes Slome. "Local newspapers want local information that will benefit their community. These publications will publish meaningful and timely news stories provided by professionals in their own community."
Getting your name published as part of a news story is free Slome adds. The award-winning public relations professional prepared the Medicare AEP publicity tool kit to help agents marketing Medicare solutions. "We've prepared newsworthy fill-in-the-blanks press releases so that Insurance agents just have to fill in their personal information and distribute to local media."
The kits are provided free of charge to all agents listed on the Association's online directory that lists local Medicare insurance agents. Unlisted agents can purchase access to the kits. Seniors looking for local Medicare insurance agents should click here https://www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/.
To learn more, visit the Association's website at https://medicaresupp.org/medicare-marketing-2025/.
"AEP is the most competitive time of the year and competition for prospects is intense," explains Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare insurance advocacy organization. "Local insurance agents cannot compete with the hundreds of millions spent by mega players. But they can achieve results doing what the big companies overlook."
The two toolkits provide agents with resources to help them generate social media awareness as well as exposure via local newspapers.
Slome, the Medicare marketing professional, notes that millions of seniors still read local newspapers. "There are many local daily newspapers and a huge number of weekly and community publications," notes Slome. "Local newspapers want local information that will benefit their community. These publications will publish meaningful and timely news stories provided by professionals in their own community."
Getting your name published as part of a news story is free Slome adds. The award-winning public relations professional prepared the Medicare AEP publicity tool kit to help agents marketing Medicare solutions. "We've prepared newsworthy fill-in-the-blanks press releases so that Insurance agents just have to fill in their personal information and distribute to local media."
The kits are provided free of charge to all agents listed on the Association's online directory that lists local Medicare insurance agents. Unlisted agents can purchase access to the kits. Seniors looking for local Medicare insurance agents should click here https://www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/.
To learn more, visit the Association's website at https://medicaresupp.org/medicare-marketing-2025/.
Contact
American Association for Medicare Supplement InsuranceContact
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
https://www.medicaresupp.org
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
https://www.medicaresupp.org
Categories