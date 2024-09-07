Mashman Consulting Group Launches Annual UNRIVALED Award for Personal Branding Excellence
Little Rock, AR, September 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mashman Consulting Group is proud to announce the launch of its prestigious annual award, "Mashman Consulting Group’s UNRIVALED Award," set to recognize the most outstanding personal branding expert of the year. The award’s winner will be announced on the 2nd Friday of December, this year falling on December 13, 2024.
Isaac Mashman, the founder and CEO of Mashman Consulting Group, shared the significance of this initiative: "I want to help great people get the exposure they deserve in the personal branding space. With MCG's annual UNRIVALED award, we will be able to have something to look forward to every year."
The UNRIVALED Award has been carefully crafted to highlight professionals in the personal branding industry who demonstrate unparalleled growth and ethical practices. The criteria for this exclusive honor include:
No Paid Press: All nominees must have achieved success without resorting to paid media outlets for exposure.
Notable Achievements: Individuals should demonstrate tangible, outstanding accomplishments within the personal branding space.
Exponential Growth: Nominees should show consistent and exponential growth over the course of the year.
Something Noteworthy: Beyond growth, nominees must bring something unique or groundbreaking to the table.
Research: Excellence in strategy backed by research and actionable results is key to eligibility.
Personal Website: Each contender must have a dedicated personal website showcasing their work and accomplishments.
Identity Positioning: The winner must embody Identity Positioning, aligning their brand with both their personal and professional attributes.
Mashman Consulting Group is dedicated to fostering excellence in personal branding. The UNRIVALED Award will set a new standard in recognizing professionals who have made significant impacts in the space.
For more information on the UNRIVALED Award, or to learn more about Mashman Consulting Group’s mission, please visit their website.
Contact
Isaac Mashman
904-675-8475
https://mashmancg.com
