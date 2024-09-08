Interpreters Unlimited Named One of America’s Top 100 Small Businesses
U.S. Chamber of Commerce CO-100 list celebrates Interpreters Unlimited as one of America’s top 100 small businesses driving growth and innovation in their communities and around the world.
San Diego, CA, September 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and CO, its award-winning digital platform for small businesses, has announced that Interpreters Unlimited (IU) was chosen for the CO-100: America’s Top 100 Small Businesses list.
IU was selected out of more than 14,000 companies by an esteemed panel of judges for its overall growth driven by cutting-edge ideas, resilience, and strong employee culture. This exclusive honor recognizes IU and their significant contributions to the economy, community, and its commitment to excellence.
The CO-
100 list includes a diverse array of small businesses of all sizes and industries located in 31 states and Washington, D.C. A leading Language Service Provider specializing in foreign language interpretation, American Sign Language, and document translation, IU is proud to stand alongside other exceptional businesses on the list, representing the best of American entrepreneurship and innovation.
"As the world’s largest business organization representing companies of all sizes and industries, we understand what makes a business great," said Jeanette Mulvey, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CO - by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "The CO-100 founders, owners, entrepreneurs, and employees showcase the exceptional talent and innovation within the American business community."
Since its founding, Interpreters Unlimited has been at the forefront of delivering high-quality language services to a diverse range of clients, including educational institutions, healthcare providers, government agencies, and businesses across the nation. By ensuring that language is never a barrier to communication, IU has played a pivotal role in supporting the needs of Limited English Proficient and Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing communities.
The CO-100 award highlights IU's ongoing efforts to innovate and adapt in an ever-changing marketplace. With proprietary technologies that streamline service delivery, such as their client web portal and Auto Scheduling feature, IU has set new standards for efficiency and customer satisfaction in the language services industry.
In addition to its business achievements, Interpreters Unlimited is deeply committed to giving back to the community including pro bono language services for the NORAD Tracks Santa program and supporting local causes from combatting homelessness to providing resources for refugee families to name a few.
"We are incredibly honored to be named to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce CO- 100 list," said Sayed Ali, President of Interpreters Unlimited. "This recognition reflects our team's dedication to providing exceptional language services that bridge communication gaps and foster inclusivity. It also underscores our commitment to making a positive impact on the communities we serve."
For more information about Interpreters Unlimited, Inc., please visit www.interpreters.com or call 800-726-9891.
Contact
Marc Westray
800-726-9891
www.interpreters.com
