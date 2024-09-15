Fexle Services Has Officially Achieved Salesforce Platinum Partner Status
Fexle, a leading provider of Salesforce solutions, has achieved the prestigious Salesforce Platinum Partner status. This milestone underscores Fexle's commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients. As a Platinum Partner, Fexle can offer a wider range of services, including strategic consulting, complex implementations, and specialized industry solutions.
Plano, TX, September 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- FEXLE Services, an India-based Salesforce consulting partner, has announced its elevation to Salesforce Platinum (Summit) Consulting Partner status. This advancement follows a rigorous evaluation process that assessed customer success rates, levels of innovation, growth reach, and leadership quality.
In addition to being a Salesforce PDO partner and a 1% pledge member, this new Platinum (Summit) partnership further strengthens FEXLE’s position within the Salesforce consulting ecosystem.
Mr. Bhawani Shankar Sharma, CEO of FEXLE Services Global, commented on the achievement, stating, “FEXLE is incredibly proud to achieve the highest level of partnership in the Salesforce ecosystem. The Salesforce Platinum Partner status represents a significant milestone and a testament to the team’s hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional Salesforce solutions. As a Platinum Partner, FEXLE is now better positioned than ever to assist clients in achieving their business goals and maximizing the value of their Salesforce investments. The company extends its gratitude to customers, partners, and employees for their support and contributions to this success.”
Each year, Salesforce evaluates select partners based on four categories: Customer Success, Equality & Sustainable Development Leadership, and Growth. Partners are awarded scores ranging from 0 to 1000 points in these categories.
About FEXLE Services
FEXLE is a Salesforce Consulting Partner, now recognized as a Platinum (Summit) Consulting Partner, providing comprehensive CRM consulting services to businesses of all sizes and industries. Headquartered in India, FEXLE also operates branches in the USA, Australia, and Singapore.
With over 340 certifications, more than 500 satisfied customers, and a 4.9 client satisfaction score, FEXLE is well-positioned to demonstrate a high level of client engagement, employee expertise, and customer success in the near future.
