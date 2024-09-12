Problem Solutions Announces New Managing Director, Releases Cutting-Edge Sales Intelligence SaaS Solution and Demonstrates Advanced Holography Technology
Problem Solutions announced three major developments on September 10, 2024: the appointment of Mike Pino, Ph.D., as the new Managing Director, the launch of SaleSage, an AI-powered SaaS solution for enhancing sales intelligence, and the successful demonstration of advanced holography technology for defense clients. These initiatives position the company to expand its global impact through innovation and cutting-edge solutions across industries.
Johnstown, PA, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Problem Solutions, a leading technology advisory firm, is proud to announce three major developments that mark a new era of innovation and leadership at the company.
Problem Solutions is excited to welcome Mike Pino, Ph.D. as their new Managing Director. Dr. Pino brings over 20 years of expertise in technology innovation, business strategy, and enterprise growth helping deliver platforms, products, and capabilities as the head of Digital Learning globally at GE, Global Learning Leader at Cognizant, and Partner at PwC where he helped launch the future of work practice. With a proven track record in leadership roles across multiple sectors, Dr. Pino will guide Problem Solutions in delivering innovation and advisory support to a growing portfolio of global clients.
“Mike’s experience, vision, and leadership will be instrumental in taking Problem Solutions to new heights,” said Michael Hruska, CEO of Problem Solutions. “We’re excited to work alongside Mike as he helps us expand our global impact and deliver next-generation value to our clients through products such as our AI Accelerator.”
Problem Solutions is also pleased to announce the launch of SaleSage, an Enterprise SaaS Solution designed that provides advanced sales intelligence for businesses across industries. SaleSage leverages AI-powered analytics to provide actionable insights, helping revenue teams grow their people to drive better results by identifying key opportunities, optimizing workflows, and improving client engagement.
“SaleSage is a game changer for companies looking to gain a competitive edge in their sales operations,” said Mike Pino, Ph.D., Managing Director. “This product is built to empower organizations with data-driven strategies that accelerate revenue growth and optimize collective performance.”
In collaboration with technology partner Invisible Arts and a key defense sector client, Problem Solutions successfully showcased its latest innovation, an advanced holography technology capable of enhancing real-time mission planning and situational awareness. This breakthrough demonstration highlights the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of immersive technology and providing defense clients with innovative tools to solve complex challenges.
“Our holography solutions represent a new frontier in spatial computing and AI. We’re proud to offer a technology that can significantly enhance decision-making capabilities in extreme levels of fidelity without the use of head mounted VR for the future warfighter,” said Michael Hruska.
About Problem Solutions
Problem Solutions is a technology advisory firm specializing in solving complex problems for global enterprises and government organizations. Problem Solutions helps provide our customers competitive advantages through the use of human-centered emerging technology.
