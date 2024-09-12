Problem Solutions Announces New Managing Director, Releases Cutting-Edge Sales Intelligence SaaS Solution and Demonstrates Advanced Holography Technology

Problem Solutions announced three major developments on September 10, 2024: the appointment of Mike Pino, Ph.D., as the new Managing Director, the launch of SaleSage, an AI-powered SaaS solution for enhancing sales intelligence, and the successful demonstration of advanced holography technology for defense clients. These initiatives position the company to expand its global impact through innovation and cutting-edge solutions across industries.