Andrew Meranus Joins KOIOS as Chief Revenue Officer
New York, NY, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- KOIOS, a leader in Financial Intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce that Andrew Meranus has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his new role, Andrew will oversee all revenue-generating activities to accelerate KOIOS’s growth.
Meranus is a proven business leader with a track record of driving revenue and operational excellence throughout his career. He joins KOIOS following his tenure at PRophet, Piano Software, and PR Newswire/Cision. At PRophet and Piano Software, both fast-growing SaaS, data, and AI-driven businesses, Meranus led US sales and partnerships. At PR Newswire, Meranus led agency strategy, developing and managing partnerships with global PR and IR agencies and networks including Omnicom Group, Edelman, and WPP, delivering more than $100 million of revenue. Meranus played a key leadership role during Cision's nearly $1B acquisition of PR Newswire.
“We are seeing great traction with our Financial Intelligence SaaS offering,” said Ella Tkach-Dreazen, co-founder of KOIOS. “Andrew’s leadership and deep domain expertise will be instrumental in establishing KOIOS as an essential tool for IR agencies, crisis management firms, and publicly traded companies.”
“I am incredibly excited to join KOIOS and work alongside such a talented and forward-thinking team,” said Andrew Meranus, Chief Revenue Officer of KOIOS. “KOIOS is at the forefront of innovation with its Financial Intelligence platform, and I look forward to helping IR professionals leverage this AI-based technology to protect and enhance their stock values by deciphering the vast and often overwhelming chatter of retail investors online.”
About KOIOS:
KOIOS helps Investor Relations professionals protect against pump-and-dump schemes and optimize their investor communication strategy. KOIOS’s purpose-built AI models make sense of hundreds of millions of messages on Twitter, Reddit, Yahoo Finance, and numerous other sources, finding critical signals in vast amounts of unstructured data. Leading IR/PR agencies, Crisis Management firms, and publicly traded companies use KOIOS as a tool to protect and grow their stock.
For more information about KOIOS and its innovative Financial Intelligence solution, please visit www.koiostech.ai.
