VitaMist® New Wholesale Purchasing Service
New Wholesale Business Offering is Geared for Distributors and Retailers
Tempe, AZ, November 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- VitaMist®, the leading innovator in oral vitamin sprays, is thrilled to announce the launch of its wholesale purchasing service, providing distributors and retailers the opportunity to buy VtaMist’s high-quality, scientifically-backed formulations in bulk at a discounted price. With over 41 years of experience in the vitamin industry, VitaMist continues to make premium vitamins more accessible while offering businesses the ability to share this innovative delivery system with their customers.
The new wholesale service includes VitaMist’s full range of products, including the ever-popular B12 spray, immune-supporting Vitamin C+Zinc, stress-relieving D-Stress, skin-enhancing Biotin, and more. Retailers will benefit from stocking products that customers love, all packaged in VitaMist’s convenient, fast-absorbing spray format.
“After decades of success in the direct-to-consumer space, we’re excited to extend our offerings to wholesalers and retail partners,” said Joseph Barberio, CEO of VitaMist®. “By partnering with us, businesses can deliver the superior quality, convenience, and effectiveness of our products to a wider audience, helping even more people live healthier, happier lives.”
VitaMist’s products are not only convenient but are also designed with efficacy in mind. Traditional pills and capsules lose a significant amount of their potency through the digestive system due to the first-pass effect. VitaMist’s oral sprays bypass this process, allowing vitamins and minerals to be absorbed directly into the bloodstream through buccal absorption. This means faster onset, higher bioavailability, and superior results for the consumer.
VitaMist’s wholesale program is perfect for a wide variety of retailers, including health and wellness stores, pharmacies, online marketplaces, and wellness clinics. The program offers competitive pricing, bulk purchasing options, and flexible shipping terms to accommodate businesses of all sizes.
To learn more about VitaMist’s wholesale purchasing service and to join as a retail partner, please visit the VitaMist website or call (800) 582-5273.
About VitaMist®
VitaMist® has been a pioneer in the health and wellness industry since 1983, specializing in oral vitamin sprays. Our products are designed to be fast, effective, and convenient, ensuring customers receive the essential nutrients they need to live healthier lives. All VitaMist formulations are manufactured in an FDA-registered, ISO 22000 and GMP-certified facility and are 3rd party tested for quality and efficacy.
The new wholesale service includes VitaMist’s full range of products, including the ever-popular B12 spray, immune-supporting Vitamin C+Zinc, stress-relieving D-Stress, skin-enhancing Biotin, and more. Retailers will benefit from stocking products that customers love, all packaged in VitaMist’s convenient, fast-absorbing spray format.
“After decades of success in the direct-to-consumer space, we’re excited to extend our offerings to wholesalers and retail partners,” said Joseph Barberio, CEO of VitaMist®. “By partnering with us, businesses can deliver the superior quality, convenience, and effectiveness of our products to a wider audience, helping even more people live healthier, happier lives.”
VitaMist’s products are not only convenient but are also designed with efficacy in mind. Traditional pills and capsules lose a significant amount of their potency through the digestive system due to the first-pass effect. VitaMist’s oral sprays bypass this process, allowing vitamins and minerals to be absorbed directly into the bloodstream through buccal absorption. This means faster onset, higher bioavailability, and superior results for the consumer.
VitaMist’s wholesale program is perfect for a wide variety of retailers, including health and wellness stores, pharmacies, online marketplaces, and wellness clinics. The program offers competitive pricing, bulk purchasing options, and flexible shipping terms to accommodate businesses of all sizes.
To learn more about VitaMist’s wholesale purchasing service and to join as a retail partner, please visit the VitaMist website or call (800) 582-5273.
About VitaMist®
VitaMist® has been a pioneer in the health and wellness industry since 1983, specializing in oral vitamin sprays. Our products are designed to be fast, effective, and convenient, ensuring customers receive the essential nutrients they need to live healthier lives. All VitaMist formulations are manufactured in an FDA-registered, ISO 22000 and GMP-certified facility and are 3rd party tested for quality and efficacy.
Contact
VitaMistContact
Cody Knudsen
800-582-5273
http://www.vitamist.com
Cody Knudsen
800-582-5273
http://www.vitamist.com
Categories