Engagedly Announces the Top 100 Global HR Influencers of 2024
The Eighth Annual list celebrates the achievements of people strategists who are driving impactful change in the workplace.
St. Louis, MO, September 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Engagedly, the world’s most adaptable and connected employee experience platform, proudly presents its eighth annual “Top 100 HR Influencers of 2024.”
Top 100 HR Influencers
As the HR industry continues to adapt to new challenges and embrace technology, Engagedly recognizes the HR leaders and innovators who are shaping the future of work. This year’s selection process for the esteemed Top 100 HR Influencers was thorough and inclusive. Engagedly called for nominations globally, receiving over 500 submissions from HR professionals across the world.
Engagedly’s team followed a rigorous evaluation methodology, focusing on criteria such as the recency and frequency of thought leadership contributions, innovation in the field, social media influence, speaking engagements, and published work. After careful consideration, the final 100 honorees were selected.
Sri Chellappa, President/CEO and Co-Founder of Engagedly, emphasized the importance of this recognition, stating: “HR professionals are critical to shaping the future of work, from fostering inclusive workplaces to adapting to the digital age. Our annual list is a tribute to the visionaries and change-makers who continue to elevate the field and inspire their peers. We are proud to provide them with a platform to showcase their impactful work.”
It’s important to note that the list is not ranked or ordered but celebrates the diverse contributions of these influencers across key HR areas such as HR Tech, Analytics and Strategy, Leadership & Development, Employer Brand, Talent Acquisition, Organizational Development, and Diversity & Inclusion. These categories reflect the wide-reaching influence of HR and the crucial roles these individuals play in driving positive change across industries.
The full list of the Top 100 HR Influencers for 2024 is now available on the Engagedly website here: https://engagedly.com/resources/top-100-human-resources-influencers/top-100-hr-influencers-follow-2024/.
As a leader in HR innovation, Engagedly remains dedicated to advancing the field and recognizing the remarkable individuals who are leading the way. The 2024 Top 100 HR Influencers is a celebration of those who are making a difference, shaping the workplace of the future, and championing the evolution of Human Resources.
About Egagedly
Engagedly is a comprehensive Employee Experience platform that unifies onboarding, engagement, performance, growth, learning, mentoring, and recognition into a seamless experience. Powered by AI and workflow automation, it empowers people leaders to optimize people processes and foster a people-first culture. This drives increased employee engagement, retention, internal mobility, and overall organizational effectiveness.
For more information, visit www.engagedly.com.
