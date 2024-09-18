Finit Claims Spot on 2024 Best Workplaces in Technology List by Fortune Media and Great Place To Work
Cincinnati, OH, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Finit for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology™ List. This is Finit’s third time appearing on this prestigious list, with 96 percent of its employees affirming that Finit is a Great Place to Work. This award was based on an analysis of survey responses from over 149,000 current employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the tech industry.
“We are so grateful for the dedicated Finitians who have earned us our third Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology award,” said Nicole Emerson, Managing Director, People & Culture. “Our people are what makes working at Finit a truly special experience every day. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to make Finit a Great Place to Work.”
The Best Workplaces in Technology list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.
Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.
“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Technology,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry.”
Living Our Values Everyday
Finit, previously certified as a Great Place to Work in Technology in 2020 and 2021, was also recognized as a Fortune Best Medium Workplace in 2020 and 2021, and as a Fortune Best Workplace for Millennials in 2020 and 2024.
“Finit goes above and beyond to show that they are invested in you as a person, and they ensure your wellbeing and make sure you have everything you need to succeed,” said one Finit employee. “They genuinely care about me as a person.”
About Finit
In 2002, Finit’s founders created a company where people matter more than profit. They loved building solutions and working with technology but were unsatisfied with the large consulting company approach. They believed that by doing excellent work and doing it with the highest standard of integrity, they could create unmatched experiences for both clients and employees. Finit's unique business model, which compensates consultants based on client satisfaction not billable hours, has delivered 100% success for over 350 clients, including many Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies, and over 1000 projects. Finit consistently delivers value through excellent CPM solutions--with integrity and with a constant focus on what is in the best interest of the client. Finit was the first OneStream partner and leads the industry with 450+ successful OneStream projects.
Learn more at www.Finit.com
About Great Place To Work
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.
About Fortune
Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.
Doug Whitney
513-334-7032
finit.com
