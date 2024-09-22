ITECH Launched IT6600 Series Bidirectional Dc Power Supply with High Power Density
Detroit, MI, September 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- 42kW in 3U. ITECH launched IT6600 series Bidirectional DC power supply with high power density.
Taking another step forward in innovation and technology, ITECH IT6600C Bidirectional Programmable DC Power Supply not only symbolizes a new milestone in technological innovation, but also sets new standards in ease of operation and environmental friendliness, redefining the concept of high power density.
IT6600C series provides up to 42kW power supply and loading power in a 3U chassis, further increasing power density, significantly saving lab space, and dramatically improving engineers' ease of use and efficiency, making it possible as a bench top solution for a high-performance and high-power test. It is also very suitable for integrated systems with strict space requirements.
The design concept of the IT6600C series transcends the limitations of traditional DC power supplies and brings an innovative wide-range output solution. A 3U height single unit of IT6600C can output 21kW each in dual channels. Each channel has a completely independent isolation design and can be controlled and measured. The IT6600C has both source and load function, which enables a single unit perform two completely different testing tasks at the same time. For example, Channel 1 can be used for inverter testing, while Channel 2 is focused on battery performance evaluation. The IT6600C series not only saves space, but also reduces energy consumption and costs for users. Users feel as if they have two high-performance DC power supplies, it can truly be used as two units.
IT6600C provides a variety of operation modes and functions. The 5-inch touch screen, keyboard and knobs can be used for convenient and quick operations. The simple and intuitive UI can directly display the settings and measurements of various parameters, and supports waveform preview. The user-friendly menu can meet a variety of your testing needs. The bilingual interface design, in both English and Chinese, takes into account the needs of users around the world and ensures that, whether in the R&D, validation or production phases, all users can easily grasp and enjoy the convenience brought by technology.
IT6600C series is not only a power supply, but also an excellent electronic load. It can not only output power as a DC power supply, but also act as a DC electronic load, absorbing power and feeding clean power back to the grid to realize energy recycling.
As a full-featured, easy-to-operate, energy-saving and environmentally friendly programmable DC power supply, the IT6600C series is built-in with a variety of test modes, such as battery simulation, battery test, PV simulation, automotive test, IEC test, etc. IT6600C series brings you a new experience during the high-power complex testing in the fields of automobiles, energy storage, industry, green energy and so on.
What's more, the IT6600C series DC power supply can be adapted to a variety of professional testing software to meet more complex testing needs, which makes it not only able to meet the current market demand, but also lays a solid foundation for the future development of technology. This forward-looking design makes the IT6600C series the ideal choice for demanding test areas, whether it is for demanding industrial-grade testing or future-oriented research on green energy applications, the IT6600C series DC power supply can provide strong support to promote technological innovation and development.
For more details, please visit www.itechate.com
Join us at upcoming expos
The Battery Show
Booth 5633
Oct.7-10, 2024
Detroit, USA
Electronica 2024
Booth 642
Nov.12-15, 2024
Munich, Germany
Taking another step forward in innovation and technology, ITECH IT6600C Bidirectional Programmable DC Power Supply not only symbolizes a new milestone in technological innovation, but also sets new standards in ease of operation and environmental friendliness, redefining the concept of high power density.
IT6600C series provides up to 42kW power supply and loading power in a 3U chassis, further increasing power density, significantly saving lab space, and dramatically improving engineers' ease of use and efficiency, making it possible as a bench top solution for a high-performance and high-power test. It is also very suitable for integrated systems with strict space requirements.
The design concept of the IT6600C series transcends the limitations of traditional DC power supplies and brings an innovative wide-range output solution. A 3U height single unit of IT6600C can output 21kW each in dual channels. Each channel has a completely independent isolation design and can be controlled and measured. The IT6600C has both source and load function, which enables a single unit perform two completely different testing tasks at the same time. For example, Channel 1 can be used for inverter testing, while Channel 2 is focused on battery performance evaluation. The IT6600C series not only saves space, but also reduces energy consumption and costs for users. Users feel as if they have two high-performance DC power supplies, it can truly be used as two units.
IT6600C provides a variety of operation modes and functions. The 5-inch touch screen, keyboard and knobs can be used for convenient and quick operations. The simple and intuitive UI can directly display the settings and measurements of various parameters, and supports waveform preview. The user-friendly menu can meet a variety of your testing needs. The bilingual interface design, in both English and Chinese, takes into account the needs of users around the world and ensures that, whether in the R&D, validation or production phases, all users can easily grasp and enjoy the convenience brought by technology.
IT6600C series is not only a power supply, but also an excellent electronic load. It can not only output power as a DC power supply, but also act as a DC electronic load, absorbing power and feeding clean power back to the grid to realize energy recycling.
As a full-featured, easy-to-operate, energy-saving and environmentally friendly programmable DC power supply, the IT6600C series is built-in with a variety of test modes, such as battery simulation, battery test, PV simulation, automotive test, IEC test, etc. IT6600C series brings you a new experience during the high-power complex testing in the fields of automobiles, energy storage, industry, green energy and so on.
What's more, the IT6600C series DC power supply can be adapted to a variety of professional testing software to meet more complex testing needs, which makes it not only able to meet the current market demand, but also lays a solid foundation for the future development of technology. This forward-looking design makes the IT6600C series the ideal choice for demanding test areas, whether it is for demanding industrial-grade testing or future-oriented research on green energy applications, the IT6600C series DC power supply can provide strong support to promote technological innovation and development.
For more details, please visit www.itechate.com
Join us at upcoming expos
The Battery Show
Booth 5633
Oct.7-10, 2024
Detroit, USA
Electronica 2024
Booth 642
Nov.12-15, 2024
Munich, Germany
Contact
ITECH ELECTRONICSContact
Jenny
+86 52415098
www.itechate.com
Jenny
+86 52415098
www.itechate.com
Categories