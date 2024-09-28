Zenius Corporation Makes Inc Magazine’s Inc 5000 List of Fastest-Growing US Companies
Leesburg, VA, September 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Inc. Magazine has revealed that Zenius Corporation is not only on their Regional list of fastest-growing companies but has now vaulted to their overall top Inc 5000 list for the entire US. The notable inclusion on Inc.’s annual Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the US economy’s most dynamic segment– its independent small businesses. Showing a 3-year growth rate of 140%, Zenius is very proud of this achievement and their continued demonstrated growth.
“We are thrilled to have been elevated to Inc. Magazine's List of the Inc 5000 US Fastest-Growing Private Companies. This achievement is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated staff, the belief of our clients in our true partnership with them, and the solid business partnerships we’ve built in the business community. Thank you all for being an integral part of our journey and helping us reach this remarkable status,” says the CEO of Zenius Corporation, Prasanna Amitabh.
Inc. Magazine revealed Zenius’ ranking in their 43rd edition of the Inc. 5000 list, their annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. The list ranks companies based on three years of annual revenue growth and is considered America's entrepreneurial benchmark. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 list, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2024
About Zenius Corporation
Zenius represents over 20 years of expertise in delivering IT services to federal agencies. Zenius Corporation is a Virginia-based HUBZone-certified, Minority-Owned, Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) whose mission is to discover, develop, demonstrate, and deliver top value to our customers.
Prasanna Amitabh, Founder and CEO
(855)-936-4872 Ext.700
https://www.zeniuscorp.com/
