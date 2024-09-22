SMC Corporation Exhibits at The Mine Expo Int’l in Las Vegas, Sept. 24-26
SMC Corporation will exhibit at The Mine Expo International in Las Vegas at the Convention Center in Central Hall, Booth 5301, September 24-26.
Noblesville, IN, September 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Held only every four years, the MINExpo® is widely recognized as the world’s premier trade show of mining equipment and services. Sponsored by The National Mining Association, the MINExpo® is attended by all phases of mining: Open-Pit Mining, Underground Mining, Processing/Preparation, Mine Site Development, Reclamation/Closure, and Smelting/Refining.
SMC will exhibit the latest developments in process and automation components engineered for supporting mining, processing, preparation and material handling equipment. Featuring the industry-leading, innovative Air Management System (AMS) technology which monitors and measures pressure, air flow and temperature to provide the optimal supply of air pressure and volume for efficient process control to reduce demand on air compressors during machine operation and the functionality to throttle down to idle mode for nonoperating cycles.
SMC components on exhibit:
· Smart Positioning Air Servo Controlled Cylinder
- Multi-positioning sensor controlled with servo valve for Dart Valves and Floatation Cells
- Fast response and high precision repeatability
· Dust Collection / Jet Pulse Valves
- Millions of cycle life elastomer diaphragm
- Direct piping and compression fitting connections
· Bulk Hopper / Chute Unclogging Shocker Cylinder
- Bore sizes (mm): 30, 40, 63, 80, 100
- Variable impact force
· Wireless Communication Solenoid Valve Manifold
- Uses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryption
- Frequency hopping at 5ms intervals
- Cloud-based process management (IoT/Industry 4.0)
· ISO13849-1, Category 3/4, Safety Dump Valve
- Quickly exhausts residual air pressure for machine safety
· Water Removal Units
- Removes 99% of moisture and liquids trapped inside air tubing
· Large Capacity Recirculating Chillers
- Air and water cooled
- ±0.1°C temperature stability
· Refrigerated Air Dryers
- Protect downstream components from moisture trapped in the compressed air line
· Air Pressure Booster Regulator
- Increases pressure by up to two times
- 40% size reduction
· Environmental Resistant Actuators
- Pneumatic stainless steel (IP65 & IP67)
· Filters/Regulator Units
· UV Resistant Fittings & Tubing
Visit SMC's Booth 5301, Central Hall – Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Exhibit Dates & Hours:
Sept. 24-26 (Tu-Th) 9:00 – 5:00 PT
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
