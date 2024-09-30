Marriott St. Louis Grand Appoints Charly Houegban as Executive Chef
St. Louis, MO, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marriott St. Louis Grand is proud to announce the appointment of Charly Houegban as the new Executive Chef for the hotel, including Banquet Operations, Zenia Bar & Grille, and the 8th Street Pantry. With a career rooted in luxury hospitality, Chef Houegban has held positions at Michelin-starred restaurants Fera at Claridge's in London and Le Cinq at Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris, and other notable hotel brands. He most recently served as Executive Chef at Loews Hotels & Co in Nashville, Tennessee, and brings to St. Louis a focus on sourcing sustainable foods from local farmers.
In redoing the menus at Marriott St. Louis Grand, Chef Houegban is creating innovative and soulfully inspired offerings for holiday brunches, social events, weddings, private chef tastings, and corporate meetings, among other bespoke experiences.
"My cooking philosophy is simple. I have a farm-to-table approach that’s all about using locally sourced, sustainable, and flavorful foods,” said Chef Houegban. “As I create menus, I let the integrity of each ingredient shine through. The key is to not overcomplicate the dish, allowing the flavors to sing.”
He continued, “As Executive Chef, I’m ensuring Marriott St. Louis Grand not only stands out, but stands apart. In achieving this, I empower my team to make decisions that create positive, memorable experiences, enhancing our guests’ happiness throughout their stay.”
Chef Houegban received his bachelor's degree from the University of Vincennes in Saint-Denis, Paris, in 2007. He then graduated from Le Cordon Bleu Paris, a culinary arts and hospitality management institute, the following year.
In 2021, Houegban was inducted into La Confrerie de la Chaine des Rotisseurs, an esteemed food and wine society founded in Paris in 1248. Today, the society has more than 80,000 members globally, 7,000 of which are US chapter members like Houegban.
Chef Houegban regularly lends his culinary talents to charitable organizations, including Make-A-Wish, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and The Alzheimer's Foundation. In his free time, the former Olympic cyclist who participated in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics enjoys bike riding with his wife and creating new recipes at home with his children.
About Marriott St. Louis Grand
A contemporary oasis in the downtown area, Marriott St. Louis Grand offers stylish accommodations for business and leisure travel. Relax and recharge in one of our 917 guest rooms, which includes 48 suites, including a suite with a Peloton Bike, featuring modern amenities like Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs with Netflix, Pandora, Hulu, and Crackle streaming content. Greet the day with a bountiful buffet breakfast, or grab a quick bite on the go from our 8th Street Pantry. Gather in 68,000 square feet of versatile event space for meetings, weddings, and social affairs. Discover a diverse collection of popular nearby attractions, including Ballpark Village, the St. Louis Gateway Arch, Busch Stadium, and the St. Louis Zoo. After a day of work, shopping, or sightseeing, treat yourself to delectable chef-crafted cuisine at our Zenia Bar & Grille, or relax and socialize while sipping microbrews, cocktails, or wine. With a fitness center with 2 Peloton bikes and nearby public transportation, our downtown hotel offers comfort, convenience, and sophistication amid the very best of St. Louis hospitality. For more information, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/stlmg-marriott-st-louis-grand/overview/.
About Zenia Bar & Grille
Zenia Bar & Grille is open Sunday to Thursday from 6 am - 11 pm and Friday to Saturday from 6 am - 12 am. The restaurant features chef-crafted cuisine, a contemporary take on American dishes. For more information, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/stlmg-marriott-st-louis-grand/dining/.
In redoing the menus at Marriott St. Louis Grand, Chef Houegban is creating innovative and soulfully inspired offerings for holiday brunches, social events, weddings, private chef tastings, and corporate meetings, among other bespoke experiences.
"My cooking philosophy is simple. I have a farm-to-table approach that’s all about using locally sourced, sustainable, and flavorful foods,” said Chef Houegban. “As I create menus, I let the integrity of each ingredient shine through. The key is to not overcomplicate the dish, allowing the flavors to sing.”
He continued, “As Executive Chef, I’m ensuring Marriott St. Louis Grand not only stands out, but stands apart. In achieving this, I empower my team to make decisions that create positive, memorable experiences, enhancing our guests’ happiness throughout their stay.”
Chef Houegban received his bachelor's degree from the University of Vincennes in Saint-Denis, Paris, in 2007. He then graduated from Le Cordon Bleu Paris, a culinary arts and hospitality management institute, the following year.
In 2021, Houegban was inducted into La Confrerie de la Chaine des Rotisseurs, an esteemed food and wine society founded in Paris in 1248. Today, the society has more than 80,000 members globally, 7,000 of which are US chapter members like Houegban.
Chef Houegban regularly lends his culinary talents to charitable organizations, including Make-A-Wish, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and The Alzheimer's Foundation. In his free time, the former Olympic cyclist who participated in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics enjoys bike riding with his wife and creating new recipes at home with his children.
About Marriott St. Louis Grand
A contemporary oasis in the downtown area, Marriott St. Louis Grand offers stylish accommodations for business and leisure travel. Relax and recharge in one of our 917 guest rooms, which includes 48 suites, including a suite with a Peloton Bike, featuring modern amenities like Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs with Netflix, Pandora, Hulu, and Crackle streaming content. Greet the day with a bountiful buffet breakfast, or grab a quick bite on the go from our 8th Street Pantry. Gather in 68,000 square feet of versatile event space for meetings, weddings, and social affairs. Discover a diverse collection of popular nearby attractions, including Ballpark Village, the St. Louis Gateway Arch, Busch Stadium, and the St. Louis Zoo. After a day of work, shopping, or sightseeing, treat yourself to delectable chef-crafted cuisine at our Zenia Bar & Grille, or relax and socialize while sipping microbrews, cocktails, or wine. With a fitness center with 2 Peloton bikes and nearby public transportation, our downtown hotel offers comfort, convenience, and sophistication amid the very best of St. Louis hospitality. For more information, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/stlmg-marriott-st-louis-grand/overview/.
About Zenia Bar & Grille
Zenia Bar & Grille is open Sunday to Thursday from 6 am - 11 pm and Friday to Saturday from 6 am - 12 am. The restaurant features chef-crafted cuisine, a contemporary take on American dishes. For more information, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/stlmg-marriott-st-louis-grand/dining/.
Contact
Marriott St. Louis GrandContact
Lee Schutter
(314) 621-9600
Lee Schutter
(314) 621-9600
Categories