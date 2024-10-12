Top 8 Reasons to Attend Henry Stewart’s Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs New York Conference
Unlock the Potential of Semantic Data to Enhance AI Capabilities and Data Management Strategies
New York, NY, October 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Henry Stewart's Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs conference will be held on October 23, 2024, in New York City. This event will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to explore advancements in semantic data, connect with industry experts, and enhance organizational data strategies through a comprehensive agenda.
For more information and to register for Semantic Data New York 2024, please visit https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-new-york-2024
Below are eight key reasons to consider attending:
1. Master the Semantic Layer - Attendees will gain practical insights into building a strong semantic foundation that enhances AI capabilities and decision-making processes.
2. Navigate the AI Revolution - The event will provide critical insights into the role of semantics in shaping intelligent systems beyond traditional data processing.
3. Develop a Semantic Mindset - Sessions will focus on fostering an organizational culture where data semantics align with business objectives for optimal results.
4. Mitigate Bias in AI - Techniques for developing unbiased semantic models will be explored, contributing to fairer and more accurate machine learning outcomes.
5. Leverage AI as a Taxonomy Assistant - The conference will offer guidance on how to integrate AI into taxonomy development without sacrificing the value of human expertise.
6. Bridge Taxonomies and Ontologies - Attendees will learn how to connect and extend taxonomies into ontologies to improve data findability, analysis, and insights.
7. Prepare for the Technology Supercycle - The event will feature expert predictions on emerging trends in AI, Web3, bioengineering, and more, helping attendees future-proof their data strategies.
8. Network with Industry Leaders - The conference will provide ample opportunities for networking with practitioners from diverse sectors, sharing real-world experiences and solutions in semantic data management.
Visit the website to see the final agenda and speaker line-up: https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-new-york-2024
The Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs conference will deliver actionable insights and foster valuable connections for those involved in the fields of data management, taxonomy, ontology, AI, and knowledge graphs.
Lead Sponsor: Factor
Support Sponsors: Datavid, Shotflow and Scibite
Sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities are still available; please contact Rebecca Chamberlain at RebeccaC@henrystewart.co.uk
For media queries, please contact Simi Dhillon-Sapal, Marketing Consultant, at SimiD@henrystewart.co.uk
Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs
October 23, 2024
New York Hilton Midtown Hotel
New York, USA
#SemanticDataNY #SemanticData2024
https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-new-york-2024
About Henry Stewart Events
Henry Stewart Events (HSE) is part of The Henry Stewart Group (HSG), a leader in providing graduate and continuing professional education in science, business and management for over 40 years through peer reviewed vocational journals, conferences and online education for commercial enterprises, universities, government, cultural heritage, medical schools, and business schools.
HSE is a leading producer of face-to-face events, virtual events, webinars, and online educational courses. To find out more, visit www.henrystewartconferences.com.
For more information and to register for Semantic Data New York 2024, please visit https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-new-york-2024
Below are eight key reasons to consider attending:
1. Master the Semantic Layer - Attendees will gain practical insights into building a strong semantic foundation that enhances AI capabilities and decision-making processes.
2. Navigate the AI Revolution - The event will provide critical insights into the role of semantics in shaping intelligent systems beyond traditional data processing.
3. Develop a Semantic Mindset - Sessions will focus on fostering an organizational culture where data semantics align with business objectives for optimal results.
4. Mitigate Bias in AI - Techniques for developing unbiased semantic models will be explored, contributing to fairer and more accurate machine learning outcomes.
5. Leverage AI as a Taxonomy Assistant - The conference will offer guidance on how to integrate AI into taxonomy development without sacrificing the value of human expertise.
6. Bridge Taxonomies and Ontologies - Attendees will learn how to connect and extend taxonomies into ontologies to improve data findability, analysis, and insights.
7. Prepare for the Technology Supercycle - The event will feature expert predictions on emerging trends in AI, Web3, bioengineering, and more, helping attendees future-proof their data strategies.
8. Network with Industry Leaders - The conference will provide ample opportunities for networking with practitioners from diverse sectors, sharing real-world experiences and solutions in semantic data management.
Visit the website to see the final agenda and speaker line-up: https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-new-york-2024
The Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs conference will deliver actionable insights and foster valuable connections for those involved in the fields of data management, taxonomy, ontology, AI, and knowledge graphs.
Lead Sponsor: Factor
Support Sponsors: Datavid, Shotflow and Scibite
Sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities are still available; please contact Rebecca Chamberlain at RebeccaC@henrystewart.co.uk
For media queries, please contact Simi Dhillon-Sapal, Marketing Consultant, at SimiD@henrystewart.co.uk
Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs
October 23, 2024
New York Hilton Midtown Hotel
New York, USA
#SemanticDataNY #SemanticData2024
https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-new-york-2024
About Henry Stewart Events
Henry Stewart Events (HSE) is part of The Henry Stewart Group (HSG), a leader in providing graduate and continuing professional education in science, business and management for over 40 years through peer reviewed vocational journals, conferences and online education for commercial enterprises, universities, government, cultural heritage, medical schools, and business schools.
HSE is a leading producer of face-to-face events, virtual events, webinars, and online educational courses. To find out more, visit www.henrystewartconferences.com.
Contact
Henry Stewart EventsContact
Simi Dhillon-Sapal
+447800890224
https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-new-york-2024
Simi Dhillon-Sapal
+447800890224
https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-new-york-2024
Categories