Sally Ullman and Denny Schleper Chosen to Lead SCORE Manasota
Sally Ullman and Denny Schleper will lead local efforts for SCORE, mentors to America’s small business.
Sarasota, FL, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SCORE Manasota has announced Sally Ullman and Denny Schleper as its new
chapter co-chairs, with their term which began October 1. In this position, Ullman and Schleper will coordinate community outreach, recruiting, and small business mentoring and workshop programs.
SCORE CEO Bridget Weston says, “Selection of Sally and Denny as chapter co-chairs will have a very positive impact on SCORE Manasota.” Weston adds, “Sally and Denny have shown tremendous dedication to the Sarasota and Manatee County business communities. They will ensure the superior level of service that SCORE offers to area businesses.”
Ullman has been with SCORE since 2020. She has many years of experience as a professional photographer and small business owner. Schleper joined SCORE in 2023 after retiring as the CEO of a national accounting firm that focused on serving small businesses.
SCORE Manasota provided 5300 small business services to area entrepreneurs in fiscal year 2023-24 through in-person and online mentoring, as well as a series of business workshops. The chapter’s 90 volunteers average over 30 years of business experience, with a wide range of expertise.
About SCORE
Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories. Visit SCORE at www.score.org.
Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.
For more information about starting or operating a small business, visit SCORE Manasota at score.org/Manasota.
chapter co-chairs, with their term which began October 1. In this position, Ullman and Schleper will coordinate community outreach, recruiting, and small business mentoring and workshop programs.
SCORE CEO Bridget Weston says, “Selection of Sally and Denny as chapter co-chairs will have a very positive impact on SCORE Manasota.” Weston adds, “Sally and Denny have shown tremendous dedication to the Sarasota and Manatee County business communities. They will ensure the superior level of service that SCORE offers to area businesses.”
Ullman has been with SCORE since 2020. She has many years of experience as a professional photographer and small business owner. Schleper joined SCORE in 2023 after retiring as the CEO of a national accounting firm that focused on serving small businesses.
SCORE Manasota provided 5300 small business services to area entrepreneurs in fiscal year 2023-24 through in-person and online mentoring, as well as a series of business workshops. The chapter’s 90 volunteers average over 30 years of business experience, with a wide range of expertise.
About SCORE
Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories. Visit SCORE at www.score.org.
Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.
For more information about starting or operating a small business, visit SCORE Manasota at score.org/Manasota.
Contact
SCORE ManasotaContact
Sally Ullman
571.235.5190
score.org/manasota
Sally Ullman
571.235.5190
score.org/manasota
Categories