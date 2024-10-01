Nectar Welcomes Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., President & CEO of SHRM, as Official Advisor
Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. Joins Nectar’s Advisory Board to Support Mission of Elevating Workplace Culture and Employee Engagement
Lehi, UT, October 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nectar, the leading platform for enhancing workplace culture and employee recognition, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., President and CEO of SHRM, as an official advisor and member of Nectar’s Advisory Board. Mr. Taylor’s unparalleled expertise in human resource management and his dedication to improving the workplace will be invaluable as Nectar continues its mission to help people feel more valued and appreciated at work.
With nearly 340,000 members in 180 countries, SHRM is the largest HR professional society in the world, and Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. has been at its helm, driving significant progress in workplace culture and employee engagement. His insights and experience will be instrumental in helping Nectar empower organizations to create environments where employees are deeply engaged, motivated, and committed to staying longer.
Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. commented on his new role:
"I am excited to partner with and advise Nectar in their mission to help people feel more valued and appreciated at work. In today’s competitive landscape, organizations must prioritize employee recognition and engagement to retain top talent. Nectar’s platform is uniquely positioned to help companies create a positive and lasting impact on their workforce, and I am eager to contribute to this important work."
Nectar’s platform is designed to help companies build a thriving culture by providing tools for recognizing and rewarding employees, building strong channels of communication, and enhancing overall job satisfaction. With Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. as an advisor, Nectar is poised to further its impact by offering even more robust solutions for organizations looking to improve employee retention and engagement.
Trevor Larson, CEO of Nectar, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership:
"We are honored to have Johnny join us as an advisor. His leadership at SHRM and his passion for improving the workplace align perfectly with Nectar’s mission. With his guidance, we are confident that we can help more companies create cultures where employees feel truly valued and inspired to stay and grow with their organizations."
As Nectar continues to expand its offerings, most recently with the addition of an Internal Comms product, the company is committed to helping organizations around the world create workplaces where employees are engaged and recognized in strong cultures. The addition of Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. as an advisor marks a significant step forward in achieving this vision.
About Nectar:
Nectar is a culture platform specializing in employee Recognition & Rewards solutions, as well as Internal Communications. The company is committed to helping organizations develop robust workplace cultures where every individual feels valued and appreciated. Nectar’s platform is designed to be user-friendly, customizable, and impactful, enabling companies to acknowledge and reward employee contributions effectively, while also enabling teams to easily and effectively communicate information to the entire organization. Learn more at www.nectarhr.com.
About Johnny C. Taylor, Jr.:
Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. is the President and CEO of SHRM. Recently named one of the “300 Most Influential Executives in Corporate America” by Savoy Magazine, Mr. Taylor’s career spans more than 20 years as a lawyer and an executive, serving at IAC, Paramount Pictures, Blockbuster Entertainment Group, and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, among other organizations. He is a member of the United Way Worldwide Board of Trustees and serves on the corporate boards of XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), Flores & Associates, and Guild Education. He previously served on the White House American Workforce Policy Advisory Board and as chairman of the President's Advisory Board on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Mr. Taylor writes a weekly column in USA Today and is a Fellow of the National Academy of Human Resources and a SHRM Certified Professional.
