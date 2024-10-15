Corporate Gifting Reimagined: Spark Joy and Sustainability This Diwali
New Delhi, India, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Vantage Circle, the leading Behavioural Science Powered Global Employee Engagement SaaS-Platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of Vantage Swags, an innovative new-age corporate gifting solution designed to elevate this year’s Diwali celebrations. Vantage Swags offers a unique blend of customisable and meaningful gifts that enhance employee connections and build a positive workplace culture during the festive season.
With the onset of the festive season, Vantage Swags offers companies with a comprehensive gifting platform tailored to their corporate needs. From eco-friendly gifts to personalised hampers and exclusive festive experiences, Vantage Swags caters to businesses of all sizes looking to celebrate Diwali while promoting recognition and gratitude within their teams.
Mr. Pallav Popli, CRO and Employee Engagement Evangelist of Vantage Circle, stated, “Diwali is a time to reflect on the values of gratitude and togetherness. With Vantage Swags, we empower organisations to express appreciation to their employees in a way that resonates with the spirit of the festival. Our curated gifts not only celebrate Diwali but also reinforce a culture of recognition and community within teams.”
Vantage Swags offers a thoughtful range of gifting solutions, starting with eco-conscious gifting options that are both thoughtful and environmentally friendly. The personalised hampers, containing gourmet treats, traditional sweets, and festive essentials, allow customisations to meet individual preferences. Vantage Swags also guarantees a stress-free gifting experience with real-time tracking and on-time delivery option even during the festive rush. Additionally, companies can benefit from special festive deals, including exclusive Diwali offers, early-bird promotions, and discounts tailored to suit their unique gifting needs.
Vantage Swags is designed for ease of use, offering companies a seamless platform to manage and deliver over 500 unique gifting options, directly to their employees. Whether it’s onboarding kits to long-service awards, brand store, and gift cards, Vantage Swags ensures that every gift is thoughtfully curated to strengthen corporate relationships and express meaningful appreciation.
To avail of Vantage Swags’ services, one may fill out the inquiry form on the Vantage Circle website, and a dedicated account manager will be assigned to handle the corporate gifting needs from start to finish, ensuring a smooth and personalised experience.
With the onset of the festive season, Vantage Swags offers companies with a comprehensive gifting platform tailored to their corporate needs. From eco-friendly gifts to personalised hampers and exclusive festive experiences, Vantage Swags caters to businesses of all sizes looking to celebrate Diwali while promoting recognition and gratitude within their teams.
Mr. Pallav Popli, CRO and Employee Engagement Evangelist of Vantage Circle, stated, “Diwali is a time to reflect on the values of gratitude and togetherness. With Vantage Swags, we empower organisations to express appreciation to their employees in a way that resonates with the spirit of the festival. Our curated gifts not only celebrate Diwali but also reinforce a culture of recognition and community within teams.”
Vantage Swags offers a thoughtful range of gifting solutions, starting with eco-conscious gifting options that are both thoughtful and environmentally friendly. The personalised hampers, containing gourmet treats, traditional sweets, and festive essentials, allow customisations to meet individual preferences. Vantage Swags also guarantees a stress-free gifting experience with real-time tracking and on-time delivery option even during the festive rush. Additionally, companies can benefit from special festive deals, including exclusive Diwali offers, early-bird promotions, and discounts tailored to suit their unique gifting needs.
Vantage Swags is designed for ease of use, offering companies a seamless platform to manage and deliver over 500 unique gifting options, directly to their employees. Whether it’s onboarding kits to long-service awards, brand store, and gift cards, Vantage Swags ensures that every gift is thoughtfully curated to strengthen corporate relationships and express meaningful appreciation.
To avail of Vantage Swags’ services, one may fill out the inquiry form on the Vantage Circle website, and a dedicated account manager will be assigned to handle the corporate gifting needs from start to finish, ensuring a smooth and personalised experience.
Contact
Vantage CircleContact
Namrata Khound
981-895-7429
https://www.vantagecircle.com/
Namrata Khound
981-895-7429
https://www.vantagecircle.com/
Categories