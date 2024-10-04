Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Arkansas Self Storage Facility
Larry Goldman, CCIM of Goldman Investment Advisors, is pleased to announce the sale of Dan Ark Mini Storage in Danville, AR.
Overland Park, KS, October 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Larry Goldman, CCIM of Goldman Investment Advisors, is pleased to announce the sale of Dan Ark Mini Storage in Danville, AR. The facility sold to Danville AR Ozark, who plans to fully automate the facility and potentially build out the site with additional conventional storage units, as the facility’s occupancy has running near capacity.
“The Danville sale was an example of the increasing appeal of automating and aggregating smaller facilities with a remote management platform. Over 90% of the prospective buyers that looked at the properties are based out of state and all the prospective buyers were planning to aggregate multiple facilities and run remotely.” according to the listing agent, Larry Goldman.
Larry Goldman, CCIM, represented the Seller in the transaction and has been affiliated with Argus Storage Advisors for over 25 years. Larry can be reached at 913-707-9030.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
“The Danville sale was an example of the increasing appeal of automating and aggregating smaller facilities with a remote management platform. Over 90% of the prospective buyers that looked at the properties are based out of state and all the prospective buyers were planning to aggregate multiple facilities and run remotely.” according to the listing agent, Larry Goldman.
Larry Goldman, CCIM, represented the Seller in the transaction and has been affiliated with Argus Storage Advisors for over 25 years. Larry can be reached at 913-707-9030.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Categories