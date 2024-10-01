Facilitator Sustainability Consultant Climate Reporter and Speaker Nedra Daly Joins FasterCapital's Mentors Network
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- FasterCapital welcomes a new mentor from Tunisia. Nedra Daly is deeply committed to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a facilitator, sustainability consultant, climate reporter, and speaker. I've actively engaged in diverse international projects, including Voices Climate Action and Empowerment Youth & Educators.
FasterCapital helps startups and entrepreneurs an supports them from day one through five main programs. FasterCapital has supported over 428 startups worldwide in raising capital. The company also connects entrepreneur with mentors and experts who help them in their journey.
Contact
