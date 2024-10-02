SMC Donates Interactive Demo Panels to STEM Schools and Organizations
Over the past year, SMC has donated over 350 interactive demo panels to schools and organizations across North America, supporting the next generation of STEM professionals. Bridging theory and practice, demo panels enhance STEM education by helping students grasp technological concepts, develop problem-solving skills, increase engagement, and prepare for STEM careers.
Noblesville, IN, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SMC is committed to supporting the next generation of STEM professionals, recognizing their important role in advancing automation and building a more sustainable future. SMC partners with universities and organizations to educate students about modern automation and inspire their interest in the field. Through in-kind donations and support for educational programs, SMC helps prepare tomorrow's workforce. The SMC International Training division complements these efforts by offering advanced training tools for the current and future workforce worldwide.
Purdue University has incorporated these panels into their MET 43600 Pneumatic Motion Control Systems course. Dr. Jose Garcia-Bravo, Associate Professor at the School of Engineering Technology, highlights their use in lab sessions. “We have a special interest in the electronic pressure regulation and interfacing pneumatic systems with micro-controllers,” says Dr. Garcia-Bravo. “The panels allow us to explain fundamental principles in pneumatics and demonstrate how these systems integrate with electronic controls using industrial-grade components.”
Blue Ridge Community and Technical College uses these panels in their Mechatronics Lab. Mark Bittner, Instructor and Manufacturing Specialist, shares a recent application of theory in practice. “During a lecture on extrusion blow mold technology, we used the ionizer station—where the demo panels focused on static electricity are mounted—to show how ionizer bars and nozzles improve plastic processing,” says Bittner. “In that same lecture, I also demonstrated the SMC E/P regulator to illustrate how electrical adjustments can control pressure changes during a machine cycle.”
If you are interested in enhancing your STEM programs with these educational tools, SMC invites you to request a donation. To do so, please reach out to Amanda Wease by October 18, 2024. Donations will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis.
If you are looking to partner with SMC for an event, explore recruitment opportunities, or learn more about SMC International Training, please reach out to your local SMC sales representative to express your interest.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
About SMC International Training
Founded in 2000, SMC Corporation’s teaching division was established to meet the training needs of professionals in industrial automation. Since then, SMC International Training has been dedicated to supporting training centers and universities globally, providing cutting-edge solutions for both the current and future workforce. By equipping individuals with top-notch tools, SMC fosters brighter career prospects and contributes to the growth of the communities they serve. SMC believes that education is a powerful means to a better world. Visit SMC Training for more information about SMC International Training.
Amanda Wease
800-762-7621
