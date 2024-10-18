Jetway's JIMB-1900-2L Powers North America's Touch Elevators

Jetway’s JIMB-1900-2L fanless Mini-ITX board has been a critical component in a leading Canadian customer’s innovative Touch Elevator panel project since 2019. This case study highlights the board’s exceptional performance, reliability, and suitability for the demanding environment of high-rise buildings. The successful deployment across North America demonstrates Jetway’s commitment to providing cutting-edge industrial computing solutions for urban infrastructure.