Jetway's JIMB-1900-2L Powers North America's Touch Elevators
Jetway’s JIMB-1900-2L fanless Mini-ITX board has been a critical component in a leading Canadian customer’s innovative Touch Elevator panel project since 2019. This case study highlights the board’s exceptional performance, reliability, and suitability for the demanding environment of high-rise buildings. The successful deployment across North America demonstrates Jetway’s commitment to providing cutting-edge industrial computing solutions for urban infrastructure.
Since 2019, the JIMB-1900-2L has been a critical component in powering the touch panel interfaces of these advanced elevator systems. Its exceptional performance, reliability, and versatility have made it an ideal choice for the demanding environment of high-rise buildings.
The JIMB-1900-2L was selected for its robust design, high performance, and versatility. Key features that contributed to its success include:
Robust Design: Built to withstand harsh environments, including vibrations and temperature fluctuations.
High Performance: Delivers the processing power needed for smooth and responsive touch panel interactions.
Versatility: Supports up to ten USB ports, accommodating various peripherals and devices within the elevator control panel.
Reliability: Proven track record of dependable operation in demanding environments.
The deployment of the JIMB-1900-2L in the Touch Elevator project has resulted in:
Seamless Performance: The board has consistently delivered smooth and responsive touch panel interactions, enhancing user experience.
Wide-Scale Adoption: The solution has been successfully implemented in numerous high-rise buildings across North America.
Long-Term Partnership: The customer’s decision to continue using the JIMB-1900-2L until 2028 underscores their satisfaction with the product.
Jetway's JIMB-1900-2L fanless Mini-ITX board has proven to be a reliable and high-performance solution for powering touch panel interfaces in elevators. This case study demonstrates Jetway's ability to deliver innovative and effective industrial computing solutions that meet the needs of demanding applications.
About Jetway
Jetway Information Co., Ltd. was established in Taipei in 1986, and is a leading developer of industrial motherboards, single-board computers, industrial computing systems, rack-mounted servers and Panel PCs based on the latest platform architectures. In 2023, Jetway joined the ASUS family following its acquisition by AAEON Technology Inc., with the aim of continual success in delivering products of the highest quality alongside world-class service. For an introduction to Jetway’s expansive line of products and services, please visit our website.
