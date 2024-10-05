Jatheon Announces Historical SMS Capture for Android
Jatheon Technologies, a leader in data archiving solutions for regulated industries, is announcing the launch of a pioneering feature on Jatheon Cloud platform — historical SMS capture. This new capability allows organizations to retrieve, index, and securely store all past SMS messages, a feature unmatched by any other competitor in the market.
Toronto, Canada, October 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- This innovative feature addresses a critical need for organizations that require comprehensive communication records for compliance, legal, or regulatory purposes. With historical SMS capture, Jatheon Cloud users can now access and archive all Android text message communications that occurred before onboarding to the platform, ensuring no gaps in data history.
“Our commitment to staying ahead of industry demands led us to develop this unique feature,” said Jelena Popovic, Product Owner of Jatheon Cloud. “With historical SMS Capture, we’re giving our customers the ability to have a complete and uninterrupted archive of their communications on Android devices, something no other solution in the market currently offers. This not only enhances compliance capabilities, but also provides peace of mind to organizations handling sensitive information. We’re working on supporting this feature for iOS users as well.”
The addition of historical SMS capture to Jatheon Cloud further solidifies the platform’s position as a leader in the compliance and data archiving space, offering unparalleled features that cater to the needs of modern organizations.
About Jatheon
Since 2004, Jatheon has relentlessly focused on delivering an all-in-one data archiving solution that supports the widest array of use cases, communication channels and deployment options. Our solution mitigates risk, saves costs and improves visibility with advanced data retention, search/ediscovery, and supervision capabilities, all backed by world-class support. With analyst validation from Gartner®, Radicati and InfoTech, Jatheon achieves 100% customer retention and is consistently ranked among the highest recommended archive solutions on the market.
Jatheon is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.
