Three Weeks Until Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs Conference in New York
In just three weeks, taxonomists, ontologists, data managers, knowledge organizers, and data architects will gather in New York for Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs.
New York, NY, October 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- This pivotal conference will bring together leading practitioners from diverse industries and non-profit sectors to share experiences, discuss challenges, present solutions, and provide insights into the future of creative technology.
Interested parties can register their place using the link below, with a 20% discount available for multiple delegate registrations from the same organization. For more details and registration, visit https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-new-york-2024
Session highlights include:
Keynote: Realizing the Semantic Layer: Building the Foundation for the Future
Speaker: Lulit Tesfaye, Enterprise Knowledge
This keynote will explore advancements in knowledge engineering, AI, and Large Language Models (LLMs), and how to unlock the potential of a semantic layer for advanced data management.
Accelerating Content Integration with an LLM-Based Auto-Classifier
Speaker: Polly Alexander, WebMD Ignite
A case study on how WebMD Ignite unified a large content corpus post-acquisition using an LLM-based auto-classifier to accelerate content integration and deduplication.
Ontologies Driving Innovation in Life Sciences
Speaker: Thomas Woodcock, SciBite
Learn how ontologies and knowledge graphs are helping life sciences professionals turn vast amounts of complex data into actionable insights, accelerating research and development.
Securing Buy-In for Taxonomy and Ontology Projects
Speaker: Ashley Marty, Meta
A session focused on strategies for gaining internal support from leadership and stakeholders, showcasing different approaches to demonstrate the business value of taxonomy and ontology.
Using Taxonomies for Machine Learning and Discovery
Speaker: Ahren Lehnert, Nike
Insights into how Nike uses taxonomies as foundational structures for navigation, insight discovery, and unbiased machine learning models, highlighting multi-purpose use cases.
Closing Keynote: Building an Organizational Semantic Mindset
Speakers: Gary Carlson & Bram Wessel, Factor
Explore strategies to align data semantics with business objectives, optimizing decision-making, knowledge management, and analytics for improved customer and employee experiences.
Panel Discussion: What Will Be the Hot Topic in 2025 and Why It Matters
Moderator: Madi Weland Solomon, Graphifi
Panelists: Bob Kasenchak, Factor; Drew Wanczowski, Progress MarkLogic
A forward-looking discussion on key trends shaping semantic data and AI, and how organizations can prepare for upcoming changes.
For the full agenda and speaker list, visit https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-new-york-2024
Attendees Include Representatives from Leading Organizations such as Bucket Studios, Medtronic, Bynder LLC, Scholastic, International Monetary Fund (IMF), FINRA, Uber, Dell Technologies, New York Life, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and many more.
Lead Sponsor: Factor and Support Sponsors: Datavid, Shotflow, and SciBite.
Sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities are available, please contact Rebecca Chamberlain at RebeccaC@henrystewart.co.uk.
For media queries, please contact Simi Dhillon-Sapal, Marketing Consultant, at simid@henrystewart.co.uk.
Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs
October 23, 2024
New York Hilton Midtown Hotel, New York, USA
#SemanticDataNY #SemanticData2024
https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-new-york-2024
About Henry Stewart Events
Henry Stewart Events (HSE) is part of The Henry Stewart Group (HSG), a leader in providing graduate and continuing professional education in science, business and management for over 40 years through peer reviewed vocational journals, conferences and online education for commercial enterprises, universities, government, cultural heritage, medical schools, and business schools.
HSE is a leading producer of face-to-face events, virtual events, webinars, and online educational courses in the following sectors: Digital Asset Management (DAM); Creative Operations; Semantic Data - Taxonomy, Knowledge Graphs and Ontology; Online Ed for Higher Education; Corporate Learning & Development; Creative Technology; Pharma; Real Estate. To find out more, visit www.henrystewartconferences.com
Interested parties can register their place using the link below, with a 20% discount available for multiple delegate registrations from the same organization. For more details and registration, visit https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-new-york-2024
Session highlights include:
Keynote: Realizing the Semantic Layer: Building the Foundation for the Future
Speaker: Lulit Tesfaye, Enterprise Knowledge
This keynote will explore advancements in knowledge engineering, AI, and Large Language Models (LLMs), and how to unlock the potential of a semantic layer for advanced data management.
Accelerating Content Integration with an LLM-Based Auto-Classifier
Speaker: Polly Alexander, WebMD Ignite
A case study on how WebMD Ignite unified a large content corpus post-acquisition using an LLM-based auto-classifier to accelerate content integration and deduplication.
Ontologies Driving Innovation in Life Sciences
Speaker: Thomas Woodcock, SciBite
Learn how ontologies and knowledge graphs are helping life sciences professionals turn vast amounts of complex data into actionable insights, accelerating research and development.
Securing Buy-In for Taxonomy and Ontology Projects
Speaker: Ashley Marty, Meta
A session focused on strategies for gaining internal support from leadership and stakeholders, showcasing different approaches to demonstrate the business value of taxonomy and ontology.
Using Taxonomies for Machine Learning and Discovery
Speaker: Ahren Lehnert, Nike
Insights into how Nike uses taxonomies as foundational structures for navigation, insight discovery, and unbiased machine learning models, highlighting multi-purpose use cases.
Closing Keynote: Building an Organizational Semantic Mindset
Speakers: Gary Carlson & Bram Wessel, Factor
Explore strategies to align data semantics with business objectives, optimizing decision-making, knowledge management, and analytics for improved customer and employee experiences.
Panel Discussion: What Will Be the Hot Topic in 2025 and Why It Matters
Moderator: Madi Weland Solomon, Graphifi
Panelists: Bob Kasenchak, Factor; Drew Wanczowski, Progress MarkLogic
A forward-looking discussion on key trends shaping semantic data and AI, and how organizations can prepare for upcoming changes.
For the full agenda and speaker list, visit https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-new-york-2024
Attendees Include Representatives from Leading Organizations such as Bucket Studios, Medtronic, Bynder LLC, Scholastic, International Monetary Fund (IMF), FINRA, Uber, Dell Technologies, New York Life, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and many more.
Lead Sponsor: Factor and Support Sponsors: Datavid, Shotflow, and SciBite.
Sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities are available, please contact Rebecca Chamberlain at RebeccaC@henrystewart.co.uk.
For media queries, please contact Simi Dhillon-Sapal, Marketing Consultant, at simid@henrystewart.co.uk.
Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs
October 23, 2024
New York Hilton Midtown Hotel, New York, USA
#SemanticDataNY #SemanticData2024
https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-new-york-2024
About Henry Stewart Events
Henry Stewart Events (HSE) is part of The Henry Stewart Group (HSG), a leader in providing graduate and continuing professional education in science, business and management for over 40 years through peer reviewed vocational journals, conferences and online education for commercial enterprises, universities, government, cultural heritage, medical schools, and business schools.
HSE is a leading producer of face-to-face events, virtual events, webinars, and online educational courses in the following sectors: Digital Asset Management (DAM); Creative Operations; Semantic Data - Taxonomy, Knowledge Graphs and Ontology; Online Ed for Higher Education; Corporate Learning & Development; Creative Technology; Pharma; Real Estate. To find out more, visit www.henrystewartconferences.com
Contact
Henry Stewart EventsContact
Simi Dhillon-Sapal
+447800890224
https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-new-york-2024
Simi Dhillon-Sapal
+447800890224
https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-new-york-2024
Categories