Revolution Laundry Launches Monthly Bike Giveaway for Kids in White Center
Revolution Laundry is helping the White Center community with a read to ride bike giveaway for avid childhood readers.
Seattle, WA, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Revolution Laundry is excited to announce a new initiative designed to inspire young readers in the White Center neighborhood. Starting this month, Revolution Laundry will give away a free bicycle to one lucky child every month – and all they have to do to enter is read a book.
This program is completely free and open to any child in the White Center community. By encouraging kids to explore the world of books, Revolution Laundry hopes to promote literacy and an active lifestyle. Parents and guardians can bring their child to Revolution Laundry to enter the contest once the child has finished reading a book. Each entry gets them one step closer to riding off on a brand-new bike.
Revolution Laundry, a state-of-the-art, self-serve laundromat, is part of Corry’s Fine Dry Cleaning, a trusted family business that has served the Seattle area for over 40 years. While Corry’s has been a staple in fine dry cleaning, Revolution Laundry represents the company’s commitment to innovation and community support in White Center.
“Giving back to the community has always been a core value for our family business,” said Chris Peters, General Manager for Revolution Laundry. “We believe that fostering a love for reading and providing opportunities for kids to stay active aligns with our vision of creating a better future for the next generation.”
The monthly bike giveaway is just the beginning. Revolution Laundry aims to establish itself as a community hub, where families can do more than just laundry – they can connect, learn, and grow. The laundromat has a cafe-like atmosphere, perfect for reading and it also has dry cleaning available, unlike other laundromats in the area and has elevated the laundry experience in White Center. Revolution Laundry is making reading fun, rewarding, and accessible for every child in White Center.
How to Enter:
Read a book.
Visit Revolution Laundry in White Center.
Enter your name into the monthly bike giveaway.
The program is ongoing, and a new bike will be awarded every month!
About Revolution Laundry: Revolution Laundry is a modern, self-serve laundromat located in the White Center neighborhood of Seattle. Part of Corry’s Fine Dry Cleaning, a family-run business serving the greater Seattle area for over 40 years, Revolution Laundry is committed to offering convenient, eco-friendly laundry solutions while actively engaging with and supporting the local community.
This program is completely free and open to any child in the White Center community. By encouraging kids to explore the world of books, Revolution Laundry hopes to promote literacy and an active lifestyle. Parents and guardians can bring their child to Revolution Laundry to enter the contest once the child has finished reading a book. Each entry gets them one step closer to riding off on a brand-new bike.
Revolution Laundry, a state-of-the-art, self-serve laundromat, is part of Corry’s Fine Dry Cleaning, a trusted family business that has served the Seattle area for over 40 years. While Corry’s has been a staple in fine dry cleaning, Revolution Laundry represents the company’s commitment to innovation and community support in White Center.
“Giving back to the community has always been a core value for our family business,” said Chris Peters, General Manager for Revolution Laundry. “We believe that fostering a love for reading and providing opportunities for kids to stay active aligns with our vision of creating a better future for the next generation.”
The monthly bike giveaway is just the beginning. Revolution Laundry aims to establish itself as a community hub, where families can do more than just laundry – they can connect, learn, and grow. The laundromat has a cafe-like atmosphere, perfect for reading and it also has dry cleaning available, unlike other laundromats in the area and has elevated the laundry experience in White Center. Revolution Laundry is making reading fun, rewarding, and accessible for every child in White Center.
How to Enter:
Read a book.
Visit Revolution Laundry in White Center.
Enter your name into the monthly bike giveaway.
The program is ongoing, and a new bike will be awarded every month!
About Revolution Laundry: Revolution Laundry is a modern, self-serve laundromat located in the White Center neighborhood of Seattle. Part of Corry’s Fine Dry Cleaning, a family-run business serving the greater Seattle area for over 40 years, Revolution Laundry is committed to offering convenient, eco-friendly laundry solutions while actively engaging with and supporting the local community.
Contact
Revolution LaundryContact
Chris Peters
833-272-8089
https://revlaundry.com
Chris Peters
833-272-8089
https://revlaundry.com
Categories