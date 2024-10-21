Join J&G Pallets in Celebrating Their 30th Anniversary
J&G Pallets are thrilled to celebrate a significant milestone for J&G Pallets and Trucking – their 30th anniversary. Their journey and success over the past three decades will be reflective and celebrated with a this special event in Detroit, MI.
Detroit, MI, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J & G Pallets and Trucking Company Celebrates 30 Years of Service in Detroit
J & G Pallets and Trucking Company, a black, female-owned, and family-owned business, proudly announces its 30th Anniversary Celebration. Since its inception in October 1994, J & G Pallets has grown from humble beginnings to become a cornerstone of the Detroit business community, thanks to the unwavering support of collaborative partners and loyal customers.
To mark this significant milestone, J & G Pallets invites members of the local press and community partners to join the celebration on Monday, October 21, 2024, in Detroit, MI. The event will commence in the late morning and will feature remarks from state and local government officials, followed by refreshments.
Event Details:
Date: Monday, October 21, 2024
Time: 10:30am
Location: Detroit, MI
Please R.S.V.P. to confirm your attendance by emailing llance@jgpalletsandtrucking.com
For more information, please contact:
Les Lance, Business Manager
J & G Pallets and Trucking Company
248.325.8598
