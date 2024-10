Join J&G Pallets in Celebrating Their 30th Anniversary

Detroit, MI, October 21, 2024 --( PR.com )-- J & G Pallets and Trucking Company Celebrates 30 Years of Service in DetroitJ & G Pallets and Trucking Company, a black, female-owned, and family-owned business, proudly announces its 30th Anniversary Celebration. Since its inception in October 1994, J & G Pallets has grown from humble beginnings to become a cornerstone of the Detroit business community, thanks to the unwavering support of collaborative partners and loyal customers.To mark this significant milestone, J & G Pallets invites members of the local press and community partners to join the celebration on Monday, October 21, 2024, in Detroit, MI. The event will commence in the late morning and will feature remarks from state and local government officials, followed by refreshments.Event Details:Date: Monday, October 21, 2024Time: 10:30amLocation: Detroit, MIPlease R.S.V.P. to confirm your attendance by emailing llance@jgpalletsandtrucking.comFor more information, please contact:Les Lance, Business ManagerJ & G Pallets and Trucking Company248.325.8598