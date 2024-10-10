Spoonful of Comfort Named to MountainWest Capital Network's 2024 Utah 100

MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) named Spoonful of Comfort to its annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. Spoonful of Comfort ranked number 20 out of 100 companies and was honored at the 30th annual Utah 100 Awards program, held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City