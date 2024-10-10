Spoonful of Comfort Named to MountainWest Capital Network's 2024 Utah 100
MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) named Spoonful of Comfort to its annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. Spoonful of Comfort ranked number 20 out of 100 companies and was honored at the 30th annual Utah 100 Awards program, held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City
West Valley City, UT, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) named Spoonful of Comfort to its annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. Spoonful of Comfort ranked number 20 out of 100 companies and was honored at the 30th annual Utah 100 Awards program, held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City. Recipients of the Utah 100 were chosen by the percentage of revenue increase of each company between 2019 and 2023.
Known by customers for its care packages full of soup, sweets, and other nostalgic comforts, Spoonful of Comfort has sent millions of gift packages. The co-founders, however, would tell you the company is primarily about nourishing relationships. “We are continually grateful that people choose us to help them express their care,” said Marti Wymer, founder and CEO. “It’s a genuine honor to be recognized by MWCN while doing something we love.”
“We congratulate all of this year’s Utah 100 companies for building outstanding businesses and making strong contributions to Utah’s economy,” said Chris Badger, Chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. “These companies further advance Utah’s standing as an excellent place to do business.”
About MountainWest Capital Network
MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) is the largest business networking organization in Utah, consisting of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, consultants, legal professionals, bankers, and educators. MWCN seeks to promote and recognize business growth and capital development in the state through a variety of award programs and activities.
About Spoonful of Comfort
Spoonful of Comfort began in 2008 at a kitchen table where Marti assembled care packages not as a business plan, but as a positive outlet for grief. Mourning the passing of her mother after a sudden cancer diagnosis, Marti had the idea to send handcrafted soup to others in need of comfort. Today, Spoonful of Comfort has sent millions of care packages to console, inspire, and uplift their recipients.
Marti credits the vision of her co-founders, Scott Gustafson and Steven Wymer, and the unconquerable spirit of the team for the company’s ability to persevere through uncommon obstacles and keep up with soaring growth. They continually ground the company in its original premise. “We are not in the business of soup. We are in the business of comfort.”
Known by customers for its care packages full of soup, sweets, and other nostalgic comforts, Spoonful of Comfort has sent millions of gift packages. The co-founders, however, would tell you the company is primarily about nourishing relationships. “We are continually grateful that people choose us to help them express their care,” said Marti Wymer, founder and CEO. “It’s a genuine honor to be recognized by MWCN while doing something we love.”
“We congratulate all of this year’s Utah 100 companies for building outstanding businesses and making strong contributions to Utah’s economy,” said Chris Badger, Chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. “These companies further advance Utah’s standing as an excellent place to do business.”
About MountainWest Capital Network
MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) is the largest business networking organization in Utah, consisting of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, consultants, legal professionals, bankers, and educators. MWCN seeks to promote and recognize business growth and capital development in the state through a variety of award programs and activities.
About Spoonful of Comfort
Spoonful of Comfort began in 2008 at a kitchen table where Marti assembled care packages not as a business plan, but as a positive outlet for grief. Mourning the passing of her mother after a sudden cancer diagnosis, Marti had the idea to send handcrafted soup to others in need of comfort. Today, Spoonful of Comfort has sent millions of care packages to console, inspire, and uplift their recipients.
Marti credits the vision of her co-founders, Scott Gustafson and Steven Wymer, and the unconquerable spirit of the team for the company’s ability to persevere through uncommon obstacles and keep up with soaring growth. They continually ground the company in its original premise. “We are not in the business of soup. We are in the business of comfort.”
Contact
Primavera PRContact
Tanya Jeffers
415-720-6456
Tanya Jeffers
415-720-6456
Categories