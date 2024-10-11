West Coast Self-Storage Opens New Location in Palm Desert, CA
Palm Desert, CA, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- West Coast Self-Storage is excited to announce the opening of its brand-new self-storage facility in Palm Desert, CA. West Coast Self-Storage Palm Desert, located at 73761 Spyder Circle in Palm Desert, is designed to provide high-quality storage solutions to the local community.
The facility features 529 storage units encompassing 38,504 rentable square feet, all of which are ground level for easy accessibility. Most units are climate-controlled, ensuring the protection of temperature-sensitive items, and the facility also offers a selection of drive-up accessible units for convenient move-ins and move-outs. Additionally, the operation will offer moving boxes and packing supplies as well as serve as a U-Haul Neighborhood Partner, offering truck and trailer rentals to make moving and storage even more convenient for residents.
The property was developed by WCSS Group LLC and is owned by NWB Palm Desert LLC. Magellan Architecture, headquartered in Redmond, WA, was responsible for the facility’s design, while Tilton Pacific Construction of Rocklin, CA handled the construction. West Coast Self-Storage will manage the day-to-day operations of the facility.
"We are excited to introduce West Coast Self-Storage to the Palm Desert community," says Aaron Potter, Regional Manager for West Coast Self-Storage. "This new facility will set a new standard for self-storage in Palm Desert with its wide range of unit sizes, climate-controlled storage options, top-notch security features, and our team of experienced storage professionals. Residents will now have access to features previously unavailable in the area. We are confident that they will find it to be the best storage solution, and we are committed to providing unparalleled service to meet all their storage needs."
West Coast Self-Storage Group, headquartered in Everett, Washington, operates over 142 locations across the Western United States. They specialize in self-storage property management, acquisitions, and development. For more information, visit WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
Contact
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
