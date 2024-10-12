Only Two Weeks Until Creative Tech New York 2024
Exploring the Future of Creative Technology in the Digital Landscape
New York, NY, October 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Henry Stewart Events, the event organizer, announces that just two weeks remain until creative production leaders, technologists, and decision-makers from brands, agencies, and other industry players gather in New York for Creative Tech New York 2024. This one-of-a-kind event provides an opportunity to explore real-world case studies that showcase how technology is evolving to address the challenges of the creative sector.
Interested attendees are encouraged to register now to secure their place. Groups registering multiple delegates will receive a 20% discount. https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-tech-new-york-2024
Session Highlights Include:
A 2030 Retrospective on the New Media Landscape
Speaker: Marta Ordeig Bofías, Founder, Garage Stories
A visionary look into the future for creative technologists, drawing on insights from innovation labs across the globe. Attendees will explore how social and economic trends will shape the future of media and technology.
Custom Fine-Tuning – Elevate and Automate On-Brand Content
Speaker: Michael Francello, Head of Generative AI Sales, Getty Images
A deep dive into Getty Images' collaboration with NVIDIA to create a commercially safe text-to-image generation model. Attendees will gain practical insights into how clean datasets can mitigate legal risks, support creators, and protect intellectual property.
Design as Code
Speaker: Charles Duncan, Creative Technologist, Optikka
Learn how to codify design for seamless replication across platforms and channels. This session will highlight how to bring style guides to life through code, ensuring adaptability without reliance on proprietary systems.
The New Creative Technology Stack
Speaker: Jarrod Gingras, Managing Director & Analyst, Real Story Group
An essential breakdown of the critical elements needed in a modern creative technology stack. Attendees will learn how to avoid common vendor pitfalls and ensure successful technology infrastructure.
Panel on Immersive Narratives: Transforming Content Production with Extended Reality
Moderator: Cindy Mallory, Chapter President, VR/AR Association New York
Panelists include Nova Lorraine (Founder, House of Nova), Tarik Mohamed (Co-Founder, Overview Collective), and Marta Ordeig Bofías. This session will explore how VR, AR, and XR are revolutionizing content production and storytelling, providing a glimpse into the future of audience engagement.
Madi Weland Solomon, Head of Client Solutions and Services at Graphifi, expressed her excitement:
"Really looking forward to chairing this incredible group of speakers: intelligent, candid, and experienced. Join us and learn more."
To view the full agenda and speaker line-up, visit: https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-tech-new-york-2024
Who Will Be There?
Representatives from Sesame Workshop, Britbox, Razorfish, Walmart, Stanford Children's Health, Cella, The Line Studios, and many more leading organizations will be attending. This is a unique opportunity to network with industry leaders and peers alike.
Sponsors: Optikka, Creatopy, Storyteq, and Shotflow.
For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Rebecca Chamberlain at Rebeccac@henrystewart.co.uk
For media inquiries, please reach out to Simi Dhillon-Sapal at simid@henrystewart.co.uk
Creative Tech New York 2024
October 24, 2024
New York, USA
New York Hilton Midtown Hotel
About Henry Stewart Events:
Henry Stewart Events (HSE) is part of The Henry Stewart Group (HSG), a leader in providing graduate and continuing professional education in science, business, and management for over 40 years through peer-reviewed vocational journals, conferences, and online education for commercial enterprises, universities, government, cultural heritage, medical schools, and business schools. HSE is a leading producer of face-to-face events, virtual events, webinars, and online educational courses in sectors including Digital Asset Management (DAM), Creative Operations, Semantic Data - Taxonomy, Knowledge Graphs and Ontology, OnlineEd for Higher Education, Corporate Learning & Development, Creative Technology, Pharma, and Real Estate. For more information, visit www.henrystewartconferences.com.
