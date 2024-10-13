Online Traffic for Insurance Agents Grows Significantly as AEP Approaches Reports Association
Los Angeles, CA, October 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The number of consumers looking online for Medicare insurance information grows exponentially as Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) begins.
"It is amazing how much has changed over the past few years," explains Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI). "Consumer behavior has very rapidly changed and I'm not sure the industry is prepared to adequately handle the transformation."
The Association reported today that its website traffic over the past 14 days has already increased by 28%. "We expect it will grow even more in the weeks ahead," Slome predicts.
Slome noted that the move to online searching has been dramatic. "We normally see an increase in traffic to the Medicare Association's website around AEP," Slome explains. "This year we are seeing even more, especially among seniors searching for local agents who can help them address specific issues regarding their Medicare Advantage plan choices."
According to AAMSI, several million seniors have been notified that their Medicare Advantage plan will no longer be available in 2025. "Others with drug coverage have been notified that their premiums will be dramatically increasing," Slome adds. "All of this is leading to a mad scramble for information and frankly I believe many will find there are not enough experts available to answer their questions in a timely manner."
The Association maintains an online directory where consumers can search for local Medicare insurance agents. Slome notes an increase in messaging from consumers regarding terminated MA plans, drug plan issues and requests for appointments. "It's a good thing to see that consumers are not waiting because AEP is only 53 days and that passes quite rapidly," Slome says.
A one-year listing on the Association's website costs $185 and takes about 10 minutes to enroll and complete.
For more information, visit the Association's website at https://medicaresupp.org/agent-sign-up/.
