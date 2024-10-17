Frisella Landscape Group Receives a National NALP Award of Excellence in Residential Design/Build
St. Louis, MO, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Frisella Landscape Group is proud to announce it has been awarded a 2024 Award of Excellence by the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP). Each year, the NALP recognizes exceptional commercial and residential lawn care and landscape installation, maintenance, and design projects nationwide. Frisella’s Poolside Oasis project, located in Frontenac, won Bronze in the Residential Design/Build category.
“The clients wanted an outdoor retreat that served as a relaxing spot and a place to entertain friends and family while reflecting their personal style,” said Tony Frisella, Jr., CEO of Frisella Landscape Group. “Working with the clients in the design phase of the house gave us the greatest flexibility to ask all the right questions, raise all the right concerns, and resulted in a spectacular landscape that is going to get better with each passing season.”
Drainage was an existing challenge. In response, Frisella Landscape Group added a rain garden, placed evergreens at different elevations, put in a three-tiered natural stone retaining wall, and installed additional drainage that goes beyond the civil plan. The scope of the work also included grading, soil remediation, irrigation, sod, outdoor lighting, and flagstone walkways. These efforts brought the client's vision to life with sustainable, visually appealing solutions that effectively manage the water and are built to last.
The property came together through a collaborative effort. Frisella Landscape Group partnered with the builders at REA Homes, architects at Schaub Projects, civil engineers at Poehlman & Prost, Inc., and professionals at The Pool Specialist.
Judges scored landscape designs in the Design/Build category by overall appearance, degree of difficulty, quality of the materials, and appropriate scale and functionality in relation to the structures and space. To learn more about the NALP Awards of Excellence, please visit https://www.landscapeprofessionals.org/LP/Membership/LP/Awards/Awards_of_Excellence.aspx.
About NALP
The National Association of Landscape Professionals represents an industry of more than 1 million landscape, lawn care, irrigation, and tree care experts who create and maintain green spaces for the benefit of society and the environment. The association works with lawmakers and the public to protect and grow the industry and offers education, networking, training, and professional development programs that inspire its members to excellence. For more information about NALP, visit www.landscapeprofessionals.org.
About Frisella Landscape Group
Since 1953, Frisella Landscape Group has served St. Louis, Missouri, and the surrounding areas. The family-owned company specializes in residential and commercial projects, designing unique outdoor spaces. As an award-winning, full-service operation, Frisella serves its clientele through landscape architecture and design, landscape maintenance and construction, as well as property lighting and irrigation. Locals also have access to the area’s largest garden center, housing high-quality, locally-grown and imported plant material. To learn more, please visit https://frisellalandscapegroup.com/.
