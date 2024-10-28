Matcha Design Celebrates Four Davey Awards for Creative Excellence
Recognized with One Gold and Three Silver Awards in 2024
Tulsa, OK, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Matcha Design, a full-service B2B agency, has been honored with four prestigious Davey Awards, showcasing the agency’s expertise in creative design. The agency, which has now earned a total of 69 Davey Awards over the years, continues to push the boundaries of creative excellence. The award-winning projects include a Gold Award and three Silver Awards.
Gold Award:
- Website: ForeverFaith.com
Silver Awards:
- General-Education Website: Money Moments Website
- Corporate Identity - Other: Talent Development Program Logos
- General - Corporate Communications Website: WATT Online Media Kit Site
The Davey Awards recognize outstanding creative work from boutique agencies, small firms, internal creative teams, and independent creators across various media types. Judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), these awards celebrate the ability to produce big ideas that make an impact.
The recognized projects span a range of industries, from education to corporate communications, demonstrating Matcha Design’s versatility in creating compelling digital experiences. Each award-winning project reflects the agency’s commitment to blending artistic design with strategic purpose to drive meaningful results for their clients.
“We are extremely grateful to receive these honors,” said Chris Lo, founder and CEO of Matcha Design. “Like the high-quality matcha tea we’re named after, our work is crafted with care and precision, creating results that our clients feel deeply. Our amazing team works tirelessly to bring our client’s stories to life through creativity and innovation, and these awards affirm that our approach continues to make an impact.”
Lois Lai, vice president of Matcha Design, added, “Every project offers us an opportunity to tell a story. We feel honored that we get to create designs that not only captivate but also connect with our client’s audience in meaningful ways.” Their gratitude for these awards couldn’t be clearer. Yet, the leadership team at Matcha Design insists that the ultimate reward for their work is the strong client relationships they continue to build. Throughout the design process, the creative team at Matcha Design immerses themselves in their client’s world to understand their unique essence and create an audience experience that exceeds expectations. By consistently delivering custom solutions that resonate with target audiences, the agency has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to elevate their brand presence and stand out in crowded markets. Matcha Design’s continued success demonstrates the agency’s ability to consistently exceed industry standards and push the boundaries of digital innovation, helping clients can build lasting, impactful legacy.
About Matcha Design
Matcha Design is a full-service creative B2B agency with decades of experience executing its client’s visions. The award-winning company specializes in web design, logo design, branding, marketing campaign, print, UX/UI, video production, commercial photography, advertising, and more. Matcha Design upholds the highest personal standards for excellence and can see things from a unique perspective due to its multicultural background. The company consistently delivers custom, high-quality, innovative solutions to its clients using technical savvy and endless creativity. For more information, visit MatchaDesign.com.
Gold Award:
- Website: ForeverFaith.com
Silver Awards:
- General-Education Website: Money Moments Website
- Corporate Identity - Other: Talent Development Program Logos
- General - Corporate Communications Website: WATT Online Media Kit Site
The Davey Awards recognize outstanding creative work from boutique agencies, small firms, internal creative teams, and independent creators across various media types. Judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), these awards celebrate the ability to produce big ideas that make an impact.
The recognized projects span a range of industries, from education to corporate communications, demonstrating Matcha Design’s versatility in creating compelling digital experiences. Each award-winning project reflects the agency’s commitment to blending artistic design with strategic purpose to drive meaningful results for their clients.
“We are extremely grateful to receive these honors,” said Chris Lo, founder and CEO of Matcha Design. “Like the high-quality matcha tea we’re named after, our work is crafted with care and precision, creating results that our clients feel deeply. Our amazing team works tirelessly to bring our client’s stories to life through creativity and innovation, and these awards affirm that our approach continues to make an impact.”
Lois Lai, vice president of Matcha Design, added, “Every project offers us an opportunity to tell a story. We feel honored that we get to create designs that not only captivate but also connect with our client’s audience in meaningful ways.” Their gratitude for these awards couldn’t be clearer. Yet, the leadership team at Matcha Design insists that the ultimate reward for their work is the strong client relationships they continue to build. Throughout the design process, the creative team at Matcha Design immerses themselves in their client’s world to understand their unique essence and create an audience experience that exceeds expectations. By consistently delivering custom solutions that resonate with target audiences, the agency has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to elevate their brand presence and stand out in crowded markets. Matcha Design’s continued success demonstrates the agency’s ability to consistently exceed industry standards and push the boundaries of digital innovation, helping clients can build lasting, impactful legacy.
About Matcha Design
Matcha Design is a full-service creative B2B agency with decades of experience executing its client’s visions. The award-winning company specializes in web design, logo design, branding, marketing campaign, print, UX/UI, video production, commercial photography, advertising, and more. Matcha Design upholds the highest personal standards for excellence and can see things from a unique perspective due to its multicultural background. The company consistently delivers custom, high-quality, innovative solutions to its clients using technical savvy and endless creativity. For more information, visit MatchaDesign.com.
Contact
Matcha DesignContact
Chris Lo
918-749-2456
matchadesign.com
Chris Lo
918-749-2456
matchadesign.com
Categories