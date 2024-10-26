West Coast Self-Storage Opens New Location in Santa Rosa, CA
Santa Rosa, CA, October 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- West Coast Self-Storage is excited to announce the opening of its brand-new self-storage facility in Santa Rosa, CA.
West Coast Self-Storage Santa Rosa – Piner is located at 970 Piner Road in North Santa Rosa, and features 613 storage units encompassing 46,910 rentable square feet. The facility is designed to cater to a wide variety of storage needs with unit sizes ranging from small lockers to larger spaces, ideal for personal, business, and student storage. The property is equipped with climate-controlled units and advanced security measures, including 24-hour surveillance cameras, gated access, and personalized entry codes, ensuring the safety of customers' belongings. Additionally, the business will be a U-Haul Neighborhood Partner, offering truck and trailer rentals to make moving and storage more convenient for the Santa Rosa community.
The facility was developed by West Coast Self-Storage and is owned by NWB Santa Rosa LLC. The architectural design was handled by Jackson Main Associates in Seattle, WA, and the construction was completed by RDS Construction, El Cajon, CA.
"We are excited to introduce West Coast Self-Storage to the Santa Rosa community," says Tyce Rimmer, District Manager for West Coast Self-Storage. "This facility will set a new standard for self-storage in Santa Rosa. Residents will now have access to features previously unavailable in the area. We are confident that they will find it to be the best storage solution, and we are committed to providing unparalleled service to meet all their storage needs."
West Coast Self-Storage Group, headquartered in Everett, Washington, operates over 142 locations across the Western United States. They specialize in self-storage property management, acquisitions, and development. For more information, visit WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
