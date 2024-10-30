Paxton Products Debuts Its New Control Panel at Pack Expo International 2024
Paxton Products recently introduced its brand new product to the market, the Control Panel, and will be displaying it for the first time at Pack Expo International 2024.
Cincinnati, OH, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Paxton Products, a leader in energy efficient drying and blow-off solutions, is proud to unveil its latest product, the Control Panel, at Pack Expo International. Paxton’s new Control Panel offers manufacturers a simplified solution to manage Paxton’s Centrifugal Blowers in a turnkey manner. Designed for easy installation and scalability, the Control Panel simplifies blower management with features like a Variable Frequency Drive (VFD), emergency stop, and washdown compliance.
The new Control Panel is a result of Paxton’s unwavering commitment to simplifying the control of your Paxton Blower Systems, while upholding safety standards and ensuring the highest of quality during operation.
Key features of Paxton’s new Control Panel include:
· Easy Installation: Quick setup for hassle-free integration
· Simplified Scalability: Effortlessly expand for new production lines
· Centralized Control: Manage your Paxton blower system from a local PLC
· Quality Assurance: Reliable performance even in harsh environments
· Enhanced Safety: Built-in controls to minimize hazards
· Operational Visualization: Monitor running conditions to reduce downtime
· Compatible with any Paxton Blower: The Control Panel can be optimized to work with any size blower system from Paxton Products
Tyler Derus, Business Unit Manager at Paxton Products, expressed his enthusiasm for the new Control Panel, stating, “We are thrilled to introduce the new Control Panel to the market. This product is a direct result of our ongoing commitment to provide customers with the best resources to effectively control their Paxton Centrifugal Blowers, while maintaining safety and the highest of quality in their operations.”
Paxton’s new Control Panel will be on display for the first time at the 2024 Pack Expo International show in Chicago, Illinois from November 3 – 6 in booth #S-4016.
About ITW Air Management: Part of the global ITW Organization, ITW Air Management is made up of two brands that provide expert air solutions for a variety of industrial application needs. ITW Air Management is comprised of Paxton Products (founded in 1950) and Vortec (founded in 1961). With over 6 decades of industrial manufacturing experience, ITW Air Management provides expertly designed solutions that improve efficiency and increase productivity.
The new Control Panel is a result of Paxton’s unwavering commitment to simplifying the control of your Paxton Blower Systems, while upholding safety standards and ensuring the highest of quality during operation.
Key features of Paxton’s new Control Panel include:
· Easy Installation: Quick setup for hassle-free integration
· Simplified Scalability: Effortlessly expand for new production lines
· Centralized Control: Manage your Paxton blower system from a local PLC
· Quality Assurance: Reliable performance even in harsh environments
· Enhanced Safety: Built-in controls to minimize hazards
· Operational Visualization: Monitor running conditions to reduce downtime
· Compatible with any Paxton Blower: The Control Panel can be optimized to work with any size blower system from Paxton Products
Tyler Derus, Business Unit Manager at Paxton Products, expressed his enthusiasm for the new Control Panel, stating, “We are thrilled to introduce the new Control Panel to the market. This product is a direct result of our ongoing commitment to provide customers with the best resources to effectively control their Paxton Centrifugal Blowers, while maintaining safety and the highest of quality in their operations.”
Paxton’s new Control Panel will be on display for the first time at the 2024 Pack Expo International show in Chicago, Illinois from November 3 – 6 in booth #S-4016.
About ITW Air Management: Part of the global ITW Organization, ITW Air Management is made up of two brands that provide expert air solutions for a variety of industrial application needs. ITW Air Management is comprised of Paxton Products (founded in 1950) and Vortec (founded in 1961). With over 6 decades of industrial manufacturing experience, ITW Air Management provides expertly designed solutions that improve efficiency and increase productivity.
Contact
ITW Air ManagementContact
Heather Heupel
513-686-8203
www.itw-air.com/
Heather Heupel
513-686-8203
www.itw-air.com/
Categories