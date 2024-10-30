TOZZBIKE Announced Its New Surfer Culture Inspired Electric Kick-Bike Pipegun Sixteen
Following the success of Pipegun #1 electric kick-bike, TOZZ bike announced its second electric kick-bike Pipegun Sixteen with the same soul in different body. Life-style focused micro mobility brand TOZZBIKE announced their new surfer culture inspired electric kick-bike model Pipegun Sixteen, the second generation of the Pipegun family, following the success of Pipegun #1.
Istanbul, Turkey, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Life-style focused micro mobility brand TOZZBIKE announced their new surfer culture inspired electric kick-bike model Pipegun Sixteen, the second generation of the Pipegun family, following the success of Pipegun #1.
The new electric kick-bike captures the dynamic modernism of surfer lifestyle in the 16” pneumatic tires and spoked rims guarantee a safe, comfortable and enjoyable ride no matter if it’s a daily commute or a weekend ride. Pipegun Sixteen is designed to reflect the personal lifestyle of the user with it’s distinctive body design. It’s here to step the riders up in the black and grey dominated micromobility community.
Signature “wishbone” style body, BMX style handlebar, front fork and skateboard shaped board with griptape is the subculture reflections on the design of Pipegun Sixteen at a glance and can be noted as the legacy of Pipegun series as well as the brand identity itself.
“Pipegun Sixteen electric kick-bike is imagined as a form of freedom, authenticity and forward-thinking by embracing the essence of subcultures, surfer culture at the epicenter. It is more than just a mode of transport; it is a statement of conscious living, seamlessly blending eco-consciousness with urban flair,” says co-founder and head of design Emre Kuvvetli.
Subculture and echoes of the various eras is reflected to the colors of Pipegun Sixteen which named as Surfer White, Shadow Black, Miami White, 90S Black, Baker Green, Beachfire Red and the Cool Silver. All the color alternatives are scratch resistant, glossy powdercoated to ensure that the Pipegun Sixteen will be a companion for a long long time.
250W rear hub motor can easily reach up to 25km/h in compliance with EU regulations and offered with two battery pack alternatives offering 45km and 60km max range respectively, depending on the environmental conditions. Additional to the standard 250W version, there is also a 350W version which can reach to the 35 km/h and can carry a total of 120kg.
Road safety is the top priority in Pipegun Sixteen as it is in all TOZZ bike PLEVs. 16” high-grip all terrain tires equipped with Tektro 160mm mechanical disc brakes in both wheels ensures a safe deceleration even under harsh conditions. Apart from deceleration and handling, being visible is a must in the busy traffic. Uniquely designed front lights enlighten the road surface while guaranteeing high-visibility in combination with the powerful rear LED light.
“Pipegun Sixteen is in a perfect harmony with the rhythm of the soundtrack of life as you cruise through the streets. It’s designed to offer the super cool alternative for the ones who stands against the mainstream. The high-quality materials, perfectly balanced tech specs and strong dealership and service network ensure a seamless customer experience. We created a legacy with Pipegun#1 and moving further with Pipegun Sixteen,” says co-founder Burak Kazar.
Pipegun Sixteen can be ordered online globally from TOZZBIKE’s website and dealerships in Türkiye, Australia, France, and the UK with a limited time offers additional to the launch price starting from 1650$.
