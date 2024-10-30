TOZZBIKE Announced Its New Surfer Culture Inspired Electric Kick-Bike Pipegun Sixteen

Following the success of Pipegun #1 electric kick-bike, TOZZ bike announced its second electric kick-bike Pipegun Sixteen with the same soul in different body. Life-style focused micro mobility brand TOZZBIKE announced their new surfer culture inspired electric kick-bike model Pipegun Sixteen, the second generation of the Pipegun family, following the success of Pipegun #1.