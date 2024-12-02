Summitnext Technologies Expands to Sungai Petani, Creating 150 New Jobs in Kedah
SummitNext Technologies expands to Sungai Petani, Kedah, becoming the first BPO in the area and creating 150 new jobs over the next two years. With over 200 employees in Malaysia, SummitNext’s new office aims to boost local employment and provide career growth in customer service and tech support. CEO Ajay Agarwal emphasizes their commitment to the region’s economic development and skill-building, enhancing Malaysia's BPO sector.
Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, December 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SummitNext Technologies Sdn. Bhd., a rapidly growing Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company that was founded during the COVID-19 pandemic, has expanded its operations by opening a new office in Sungai Petani, Kedah. This marks a significant milestone, as SummitNext is the first BPO to establish operations in the region.
With a current workforce of over 200 employees in Malaysia, SummitNext continues its commitment to growth and innovation in the BPO sector. The new Sungai Petani office is set to create over 150 job opportunities in the next two years, contributing to the local economy and providing career paths for the community.
“We are thrilled to bring new employment opportunities to Sungai Petani and to be part of the economic development in this region,” said Ajay Agarwal, CEO of SummitNext Technologies. “Our goal is not only to provide exceptional customer service to our global clients but also to create long-term career opportunities for local talent. This expansion is a testament to the hard work of our team and our commitment to growing Malaysia's BPO industry.”
SummitNext has been at the forefront of delivering innovative customer service solutions to clients across various industries. The new office in Kedah will focus on enhancing operational capacity, providing multilingual support, and leveraging cutting-edge technology to meet the demands of a global client-base.
Driving Employment in Kedah
As the first BPO to operate in Sungai Petani, SummitNext is poised to attract talent from both the local and surrounding areas. The company offers competitive employment packages, comprehensive training, and opportunities for career development. In line with its growth, SummitNext aims to make significant contributions to the region by fostering a skilled workforce.
“We see this as more than just an expansion,” added Ajay. “It's about empowering the local community with job opportunities and skills development in the global outsourcing industry.”
About SummitNext Technologies
SummitNext Technologies Sdn. Bhd. is a Malaysian-based BPO company specializing in customer service, technical support, and back-office solutions. Founded during the COVID-19 pandemic, SummitNext has grown exponentially, servicing clients in sectors such as automotive, logistics, and healthcare. The company prides itself on providing high-quality services through innovative technology and a dedicated team of professionals.
For more information, please visit our website at www.summitnext.com or follow us on LinkedIn at SummitNext.
Media Contact:
SummitNext Technologies Sdn. Bhd.
Email: info@summitnext.com
Phone: +60 11 2980 0768
Website: www.summitnext.com
With a current workforce of over 200 employees in Malaysia, SummitNext continues its commitment to growth and innovation in the BPO sector. The new Sungai Petani office is set to create over 150 job opportunities in the next two years, contributing to the local economy and providing career paths for the community.
“We are thrilled to bring new employment opportunities to Sungai Petani and to be part of the economic development in this region,” said Ajay Agarwal, CEO of SummitNext Technologies. “Our goal is not only to provide exceptional customer service to our global clients but also to create long-term career opportunities for local talent. This expansion is a testament to the hard work of our team and our commitment to growing Malaysia's BPO industry.”
SummitNext has been at the forefront of delivering innovative customer service solutions to clients across various industries. The new office in Kedah will focus on enhancing operational capacity, providing multilingual support, and leveraging cutting-edge technology to meet the demands of a global client-base.
Driving Employment in Kedah
As the first BPO to operate in Sungai Petani, SummitNext is poised to attract talent from both the local and surrounding areas. The company offers competitive employment packages, comprehensive training, and opportunities for career development. In line with its growth, SummitNext aims to make significant contributions to the region by fostering a skilled workforce.
“We see this as more than just an expansion,” added Ajay. “It's about empowering the local community with job opportunities and skills development in the global outsourcing industry.”
About SummitNext Technologies
SummitNext Technologies Sdn. Bhd. is a Malaysian-based BPO company specializing in customer service, technical support, and back-office solutions. Founded during the COVID-19 pandemic, SummitNext has grown exponentially, servicing clients in sectors such as automotive, logistics, and healthcare. The company prides itself on providing high-quality services through innovative technology and a dedicated team of professionals.
For more information, please visit our website at www.summitnext.com or follow us on LinkedIn at SummitNext.
Media Contact:
SummitNext Technologies Sdn. Bhd.
Email: info@summitnext.com
Phone: +60 11 2980 0768
Website: www.summitnext.com
Contact
SummitNext Technologies Sdn BhdContact
Hasniza Illias
601110089393
summitnext.com
Hasniza Illias
601110089393
summitnext.com
Categories