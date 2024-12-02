Summitnext Technologies Expands to Sungai Petani, Creating 150 New Jobs in Kedah

SummitNext Technologies expands to Sungai Petani, Kedah, becoming the first BPO in the area and creating 150 new jobs over the next two years. With over 200 employees in Malaysia, SummitNext’s new office aims to boost local employment and provide career growth in customer service and tech support. CEO Ajay Agarwal emphasizes their commitment to the region’s economic development and skill-building, enhancing Malaysia's BPO sector.