eBlu Solutions Named One of Lousville's Fastest Growing Companies
eBlu Solutions was named to Louisville Business First's Prestigious "Fast 50" List for the third consecutive year.
Louisville, KY, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- eBlu Solutions, a leader in digital health focusing on benefit investigation and electronic prior authorization, announced today that the Louisville Business Journal has placed the company at #14 on its exclusive 2023 Fast 50 list, highlighting the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Kentucky for the third consecutive year.
"We're thrilled to be acknowledged once more this year by Louisville Business First”, said Kim Farley, Co-Founder and COO of eBlu Solutions. "The eBlu Solutions team is diligently working to create a lasting and positive impact on the specialty healthcare ecosystem. We eagerly anticipate what the coming year holds as we continue to advance in expediting patient access to treatment."
The official rankings were revealed during a celebration for this year's Fast 50 at the International Convention Center on Tuesday, October 22nd.
Business First’s Fast 50 Program celebrates the 50 fastest-growing independent and privately held companies in the Greater Louisville area. To qualify, Fast 50 companies must have averaged at least $1 million in sales revenue over the past three years and be headquartered in Bullitt, Henry, Jefferson, Meade, Nelson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer, or Trimble counties in Kentucky, or Clark, Floyd, Harrison, or Washington counties in Indiana.
About eBlu Solutions
eBlu Solutions provides a secure software platform for electronic prior authorization and benefits verification in the infusion-based specialty medication space. eBlu Solutions aims to streamline the fragmented nature of the approval process for specialty medication treatments, and currently supports a variety of specialties including rheumatology, neurology, gastroenterology, retina and allergy & asthma.
Contact
Lori Wood
502.373.3258
https://www.eblusolutions.com
