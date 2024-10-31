SMC Exhibits at Pack Expo International in Chicago, Nov. 3-6, 2024
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at Pack Expo International 2024 at McCormick Place in Chicago, South Building Booth S-3084 on November 3-6.
Noblesville, IN, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SMC will feature its industry-leading, innovative Air Management System (AMS) technology which monitors and measures pressure, air flow and temperature to provide the optimal supply of air pressure and volume for efficient process control to reduce demand on air compressors during machine operation and the functionality to throttle down to idle mode for nonoperating cycles.
Other SMC products on display for supporting automation, controls and processing for the Food & Beverage, Grains/Cereals, Medical Device, Pharmaceutical and Packaging industries are:
· E-Actuator with Integrated Controller (EQ) – This easy to set up linear electric actuator with internal battery-less absolute encoder is capable of two stops (home to end) or three stops (home to mid-stroke to end) without programming.
Hygienic Compact Solenoid Valve Manifolds (JSY) – Compact and lightweight design targets robotic end effectors and end-of-arm tooling applications.
EX600 Wireless Fieldbus Communication for EtherNet/IPTM Protocol – Safe, secure wireless communication within a 10-meter radius and frequency hopping every 5 ms.
IO-Link Products for Connecting Actuators and Sensors – Connects higher-level controllers like an HMI (Human Machine Interface) or PLC (Programmable Logic Controller) to IO-Link capable sensors and actuators bi-directionally over a short distance (20 meters or less), wired (or wireless), per networking standard IEC 61131-9.
Low Profile Static Electricity Elimination Ionizers – Neutralize static electricity using the auto balance or feedback sensors to optimally control ion generation and distribution.
· Air Booster Regulator, VBA – Increases point-of-use air pressure by 2 or 4 times the inlet pressure while using no external electrical power supply.
Vacuum Multi-Stage Ejectors and Cups, ZK2, ZP3P, ZPT and ZNC Series – Provides energy conservation with 90% reduced air consumption, increased efficiency, and simplified piping in a contact manifold package complimented with FDA compliant bellows vacuum cups.
Wash Down and Hygienic Actuators – Designed with a flat configuration, eliminating switch grooves and holes for cushion needles to prevent pooling of liquids and allow for easy wipe down of actuator surfaces.
Exhibit Dates & Hours:
Nov. 3–5 (Sun - Tu) 9:00 – 5:00 CT
Nov. 6 (W) 9:00 – 3:00 CT
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, is headquartered in Noblesville, IN, and a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
Contact
Amanda Wease
800-762-7621
