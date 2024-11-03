Jetway Introduces the MF30: A 3.5” SubCompact Board with Multi-Display Capabilities

The Jetway MF30 is a 3.5" subcompact board powered by 13th Generation Intel® Core™ processors. This compact powerhouse is designed to handle demanding workloads and stunning visuals, making it ideal for a wide range of applications, including digital signage, control rooms, gaming, and MRT stations.