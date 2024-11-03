Jetway Introduces the MF30: A 3.5” SubCompact Board with Multi-Display Capabilities
The Jetway MF30 is a 3.5" subcompact board powered by 13th Generation Intel® Core™ processors. This compact powerhouse is designed to handle demanding workloads and stunning visuals, making it ideal for a wide range of applications, including digital signage, control rooms, gaming, and MRT stations.
Newark, CA, November 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jetway Information Co., a leader in embedded computing solutions, announces the launch of the MF30, a 3.5” SubCompact Board designed to redefine multi-display applications with the 13th Generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 Processor SoC. Built for high-performance demands, the MF30 is ideal for applications such as digital signage, control rooms, video walls, and other multi-display environments requiring robust visual support.
The Jetway MF30 is engineered to support up to four displays simultaneously with multiple video output options, including 2 x HDMI, 2 x DP, 1 x Type C DP, and 1 x LVDS, allowing for a seamless multi-display experience. This compact board is built to power a broad range of interactive and visually intensive applications, delivering reliable performance and stability.
Key Features of Jetway MF30:
• Advanced Multi-Display Support: Equipped with two HDMI ports, two DisplayPorts, one Type C DP, and one LVDS, the MF30 supports multiple high-definition displays, making it a versatile solution for environments demanding immersive visual output.
• High-Speed Memory and Processing Power: With support for up to 64GB of DDR5 memory across dual SODIMM slots, the MF30 is optimized for multitasking, ensuring smooth and responsive performance for content-heavy applications.
• Robust Networking and Connectivity: Featuring 2 x 2.5GbE ports, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen2, 4 x USB 2.0, and 1 x USB Type C, the MF30 offers high-speed data transfer and a wide array of connectivity options, providing seamless integration for peripheral devices.
• Flexible Storage Options: The inclusion of SATA3 and M.2 M-key (2242/2280) allows for versatile storage configurations, ideal for high-capacity needs in visual or data-intensive applications.
• Adaptable Power Input: With 12~36V DC input, the MF30 is designed to perform reliably in diverse environments, from industrial settings to field deployments.
The MF30 offers robust display support and powerful performance in a compact form factor, empowering businesses to elevate their visual applications to the next level. The Jetway MF30 is available now, for more information on the MF30 and Jetway’s other innovative solutions, please visit please visit their website.
Contact
Jetway Information Co., Ltd.Contact
Eileen Chen
886289132711
https://www.jetwayipc.com
