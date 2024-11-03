National Meeting Focuses on Leadership Development
Oneonta, NY, November 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cleinman Performance Partners recently hosted its semi-annual Network meeting on October 24-25 at the Double Tree by Hilton in Orlando, FL. Themed “Leadership Empowerment,” the event focused on how this critical concept impacts the eyecare industry, particularly for private practice optometrist/owners and managers.
Throughout the two-day event, attendees were engaged by different presentations exploring various facets of leadership empowerment. Tim Aiken, President and Chief Operating Officer of Cleinman Performance Partners, kicked off the first day with his talk “Empower Your Leadership Journey.” "Empowered leaders transform their practices by embracing their strengths and unlocking potential in their teams. At Cleinman Performance Partners, we believe this impact extends beyond practices to enrich the lives of patients and staff alike," said Aiken.
To round out the meeting’s leadership empowerment theme, Tim Roberts, Principal of Sandler Training at Trustpointe Inc., delivered a compelling keynote speech titled “The High-Performance Team: Empowerment from Vision to Action,” offering practice owners and managers a fresh and thought-provoking perspective on that topic.
The heart of the Cleinman meetings remains the intimate peer-to-peer wisdom-sharing groups. These sessions sparked dynamic discussions on practice processes, growth strategies, adding specialty services, team motivation, and addressing staffing shortages.
With over 130 participants from across North America, the event provided valuable insights and strategies for overcoming challenges in private optometry practices. The success of the 2024 Orlando meeting is built on the strong foundation of Cleinman Performance Partners’ gatherings since 2000.
About Cleinman Performance Partners
For over 35 years, Cleinman Performance Partners has established itself as North America’s leading business development consultancy for larger private optometry practices and growth-minded practice owners. Cleinman Performance Partners’ expert team provides personalized consulting, data-driven insights, transformational wisdom sharing, and comprehensive practice transition services, empowering clients to recognize and realize all their possibilities.
