Webinar on Preparing for the Upcoming Tax Transformation under VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA)
Join Cygnet.One and WTS Hansuke on 14 November 2024, from 11:15 AM to 12:00 noon GMT for a crucial webinar on the ViDA initiative and its impact on VAT compliance. Learn about the new regulations, practical implications for UK businesses, and innovative digital tools like e-invoicing that can simplify compliance. This session features expert insights on current trends and strategies for adapting to these changes.
London, United Kingdom, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cygnet.One with WTS Hansuke are pleased to announce an essential webinar titled "Preparing for the Upcoming Tax Transformation under VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA)" scheduled for Thursday, 14 November 2024, from 11:15 AM to 12:00 noon GMT.
Webinar Overview:
As the digital landscape evolves, so do the regulations surrounding VAT compliance. This webinar will delve into the significant changes brought by the ViDA initiative, focusing on the practical implications for UK businesses and the technological solutions available to ensure compliance.
Why Attend This Webinar?
Understanding the complexities of the ViDA initiative is crucial for businesses to stay compliant and avoid potential pitfalls. The ViDA initiative introduces new requirements for VAT compliance and reporting, which can be challenging to navigate without the right knowledge and tools. This webinar is designed to provide a comprehensive overview of these changes and offer practical solutions to help businesses adapt seamlessly.
How Cygnet.One and WTS Hansuke Can Help:
Cygnet.One, in collaboration with WTS Hansuke, brings together unparalleled expertise in tax technology and advisory services. By attending this webinar, participants will gain insights into how these two industry leaders can support their transition to ViDA compliance through innovative digital tools and expert guidance. From e-invoicing solutions to real-time tracking systems, Cygnet.One and WTS Hansuke offer a suite of services designed to simplify compliance and enhance operational efficiency.
Agenda:
• Understanding ViDA: An introduction to the VAT in the Digital Age initiative.
• Practical Implications for Businesses: How ViDA will impact VAT compliance and reporting.
• Technology Solutions for ViDA Compliance: Exploring digital tools like e-invoicing and real-time tracking.
• Panel Discussion: Expert Insights: Industry experts share their perspectives on current trends and future strategies.
• Conclusion and Next Steps: Summarizing key points and outlining actionable steps.
Key Takeaways:
• Gain a comprehensive understanding of the ViDA initiative and its importance for UK and EU businesses.
• Learn about the components of ViDA and their effects on VAT compliance and reporting.
• Identify key challenges for UK businesses adapting to ViDA and explore potential solutions.
• Discover digital tools that can facilitate compliance, such as e-invoicing and real-time tracking.
• Benefit from expert insights on current trends and future strategies for VAT compliance.
Who Should Attend?
This webinar is ideal for finance professionals, compliance officers, and business owners who need to understand the impact of ViDA on their VAT obligations and explore effective technology solutions.
Event Details:
• Date: Thursday, 14 November 2024
• Time: 11:15 AM – 12:00 noon GMT
• Registration URL: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/d0300637-b402-4941-8af3-abe135041706@3c893b10-e22b-4fa7-b828-b963ec3c65e5
They look forward to your participation in this crucial event. For more information and to register, please visit https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/d0300637-b402-4941-8af3-abe135041706@3c893b10-e22b-4fa7-b828-b963ec3c65e5.
Contact
Parshav Mistri
+91 9558177028
www.cygnet.one/
