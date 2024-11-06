Webinar on Preparing for the Upcoming Tax Transformation under VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA)

Join Cygnet.One and WTS Hansuke on 14 November 2024, from 11:15 AM to 12:00 noon GMT for a crucial webinar on the ViDA initiative and its impact on VAT compliance. Learn about the new regulations, practical implications for UK businesses, and innovative digital tools like e-invoicing that can simplify compliance. This session features expert insights on current trends and strategies for adapting to these changes.