Growth Drives ITAC to Build Out Their C-Suite and Executive Team
Chester, VA, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ITAC, an ENR-ranked top design firm, is excited to announce executive leadership changes to support the company's continued growth and strategic direction. Effective immediately, D. Jon Loftis, current President & CEO, will transition to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman. R. Bruce Simms, PE, Vice President of Specialty Services, is being promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Kimberly A. Thomas, CPA, Vice President of Finance and Administration, is being promoted to Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
Jon Loftis joined ITAC in 1989 and became a partner early in the company’s history. Having served as President overseeing the company’s operations and guiding its growth for the last 20 years, Loftis played a critical role in ITAC’s integrated design-build services and business operations. Under his leadership, ITAC has grown into a prominent company delivering projects to the complex and demanding industrial and manufacturing markets. ITAC serves a nationwide client footprint with its 550 employees and six offices throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. As CEO, Loftis will continue to steer ITAC’s strategic growth, building upon the company’s strong legacy of delivering high-quality engineering, manufacturing, and construction services.
Bruce Simms, ITAC’s new President and COO, will manage day-to-day operations across six offices in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Kentucky. A graduate of Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, Simms brings over three decades of experience in engineering, project management, construction, and safety leadership. Notably, he has led ITAC’s Fall Protection division, developing innovative safety solutions across various industries. His extensive qualifications include licensure as a Professional Engineer in twenty-seven states and as a General Contractor in nine.
Simms’ expertise encompasses structural engineering, self-perform construction, and safety advocacy, having provided technical guidance to organizations such as the American Society of Safety Engineers (ASSE) and the National Safety Council (NSC). As a Principal Shareholder and Trustee for ITAC's Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), Simms is well-positioned to drive operational success and ensure ITAC remains at the forefront of the design-build industry.
Kim Thomas leads ITAC’s business finances and human resources development and will play a pivotal role in ITAC’s growth strategies as CFO. Thomas has led the company through three acquisitions while guiding the company’s financial and employee growth. In addition, Thomas, along with Loftis, guided the company to an ESOP ownership succession plan in 2019. As CFO, Thomas will ensure ITAC remains financially strong as it expands its team and services.
Furthermore, three additional promotions will take place within the executive team. John T. Whitty, PE will serve as a Senior Vice President overseeing Business Development, Engineering and ITAC’s Fall Protection and PEMB operating units. Dennis S. McDermott, PE will serve as a Senior Vice President leading the Projects Group responsible for Pre-Project, Project Management, and Construction Management services. In addition, ITAC is promoting James T. Biggins, PE to Vice President. Biggins will continue to oversee ITAC’s Power Systems group and will also oversee ITAC’s Custom Machinery team.
Five years ago, ITAC, led by its three major partners, initiated an ownership transition plan. This plan marked the impending retirements of two of those partners, founding CEO Sidney Harrison in May 2022 and Senior Vice President Rick Starnes at the end of this year. During this same period, ITAC has doubled its business and continued its regional expansion across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.
Headquartered in Chester, Virginia, ITAC is a trusted partner in the Design-Build sector, delivering a full spectrum of engineering, manufacturing, and construction solutions. Since its inception, the company has built enduring client relationships, completing over $1.5 billion in projects and services. ITAC is 100% employee-owned, maintains an exemplary safety record, and is known for its innovative approaches to the most difficult of projects.
With a solid leadership team, strong workforce, and a growing client portfolio, ITAC is committed to tackling complex industrial design-build and manufacturing projects. This restructuring of the executive team positions ITAC to effectively leverage its future growth opportunities.
Jim Thomas
804-414-1100
https://itac.us.com/
Jim Thomas
804-414-1100
https://itac.us.com/
