Complimentary Business Valuations Offered by Premier Construction Business Brokers Through 2024
Boca Raton, FL, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Premier Construction Business Brokers offers your construction business a complimentary business valuation through 2024. Premier is the first of its kind Florida business brokerage that ONLY represents construction business owners.
The average sale price of Florida construction businesses in 2024 is approximately $3.2 million, a notable increase of 18% from 2023. This surge in valuation is largely attributed to the high demand for construction services in Florida, which has been driven by ongoing infrastructure developments, residential growth, and large-scale commercial projects. Now is the time to consider selling your business.
Several factors have contributed to the spike in construction business sales in 2024 including population growth, infrastructure expansion, high demand for companies with skilled labor and expertise, favorable economic conditions, and consolidation in the industry. As Florida’s construction industry continues to grow, industry analysts expect the strong demand for construction business acquisitions to persist in 2025. With new infrastructure projects planned and ongoing population growth, buyers are likely to continue seeking opportunities to enter the market or expand their existing operations.
One of the first steps in preparing your construction business for sale is a business valuation. The Premier Construction Business Brokers team will provide you with a preliminary valuation.
Premier Construction Business Brokers is dedicated to providing personalized service, maintaining transparency, and achieving the best possible outcomes for its clients. Its extensive network within the construction industry also means sellers connect with qualified buyers who appreciate the value of established construction businesses. Premier Construction Business Brokers is committed to facilitating successful business transactions that benefit all parties involved. For more information, please visit PremierCBB.com or contact Lori Wolin at 561-376-3944.
